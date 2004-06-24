1. Spontaneity keeps one young, so tonight check out the award-winning hip-hop documentary, "Straight Outta Hunters Point" at Squeaky Wheel.

Hunters Point, a predominantly African-American neighborhood near San Francisco, is home to drugs, gangs, violence -- and economic depression. Yet this dramatic portrait does not only show a community in crisis, but one with hope of persevering.

Produced by independent filmmaking wizard Kevin Epps, the film has won acclaim at Cannes and is produced by Zealot Pictures.

Starts at 7 p.m. inside 175 Elmwood Ave. for $5.

2. A glorious Eden presented by the Parkside Community Association.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, more than 40 gardens will be displayed in the neighborhood designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, adjacent to the Buffalo Zoo and Delaware Park.

Garden tour maps available Sunday at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Parkway at Summit Avenue, across from the Darwin Martin House.

Free, but feel free to donate.

3. Happy birthday, Central Terminal. Happy birthday to you.

Happy birthday, Central Terminal. You don't belong in the zoo.

Beginning at noon Saturday at 495 Paderewski Drive, there will be food and Bison beer, artists and antique dealers. Miniature train rides, too!

From 4 to 8 p.m., Lance Diamond will join the celebration of the grand dame's 75th birthday.

4. Yet another architectural wonder on display in all its majesty.

In conjunction with the Buffalo Niagara Guitar Festival, the Barroom Buzzards play Graycliff.

The concert that will send the gray lady swinging starts Saturday at 4 p.m. rain or shine. It will be preceded by a 3 p.m. tour of the grounds and residence at 6247 Old Lakeshore Road in Derby.

Tickets for the artsy combo are $15. For reservations, call 947-9217.

