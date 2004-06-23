Virginia Mazgajewski didn't know what to do with the dilapidated, vacant warehouse at 356 Hertel Ave. She bought it on a whim in 1999 with two business partners, Bill Shylo and Robert Clark, from Erie County Foreclosures for $10,000.

They sat around the dark, musty place brainstorming ideas. Rent it out for storage, create a miniature golf course, build a go-karts track. All good ideas, but none sounded right.

Until one day Clark's children asked if they could skate in the building while they thought of ideas, and it finally hit them -- create an indoor skate park.

"We knew (the building) had something really good waiting inside," Mazgajewski said. "Then it finally came to us, and creating a skate park felt so right."

Mazgajewski, Shylo and Clark had no skateboarding experience, but they knew the demand was there, especially with the nearest indoor skate park being in Rochester.

Five years and $500,000 later, Xtreme Wheels Indoor Skate Park launched in December 2003, and now it's a haven for hundreds of local youth skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX riders.

Tuesday evening Xtreme Wheels hosted its third skateboard demo in six months. Five members of the Seed Skate Team, a combination of professional and amateur riders sponsored by Seed Skateboards, spent several hours skating alongside the 50 kids in attendance and offered a few tips along the way.

"At a lot of demos the guys just skate and leave, but I feel it's my job to hang out with the kids," team manager Ronnie Gordon said. "We'll do demonstrations for a little bit, but then we'll just sign autographs and hang out."

Buffalo is the fifth stop on a 12-day demo trip for Seed, and Adam Youngman, 12, thought the timing was perfect, since he just started summer vacation.

"I hope (the Seed riders) skate with me," said Youngman as the Seed skate team ran late sitting in traffic. "If they're good, maybe I'll get their autographs."

Youngman soon got his wish, doing ollies off a ramp and over a garbage can with the sponsored riders rooting him on.

"That's why I got into skateboarding, it's really like a brotherhood," Seed pro rider Danny Morrin said. "The younger kids ask a million questions. What's it like to be sponsored, to be in a video, to be in a magazine? It's fun to talk to them because I was that little kid once."

And it's all because of that pipe dream, Mazgajewski, Shylo and Clark shared five years ago. "Any time you looked in the back of a strip mall, there were kids skating on crates and ramps," Shylo said. "We thought, 'Hey, let's bring them in here.' "

It's working, too. About 50 kids, some as young as 7 and some as old as 18, come to Xtreme Wheels each day to ride the wide selection of vert ramps, quarterpipes, spines and rails.

Xtreme Wheels will move to its summer hours (8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.) next week, which means Mazgajewski and Shylo will be working full-time on the project that is years from producing a profit. But the co-owners say they love every minute of it.

"Sometimes when the kids go home, they are crying because they don't want to leave," Mazgajewski said. "And when I see that, I know we've done our job.

"The best part about it is when these kids go home and go to bed tonight, this is going to be what's in their heads."

