MEMORIES OF DADDY JIM WILL NEVER FADE AWAY

A man's voice on the radio was crooning about all the girls he'd loved before. It triggered me to think of all the men I have loved.

There were 12 in all, in different families, in the four countries in which I've lived. Seven were Irish, two French, one Canadian and two Americans. Of all the men I've loved before, Jim Fitzpatrick, an Irishman, remains above the rest.

He fought in the trenches in Belgium and France in World War I, and fought man-to-man again during Ireland's civil war in 1922. He worked as a foreman for the railway in the Bagenalstown Station, between Waterford and Dublin.

Every day, I'd swing on the iron gate, watching to see the cap of his navy uniform bobbing along the hedge, and I'd run to meet him. His huge hand would swallow mine, and I'd have to gallop beside him to keep up. A tall, jovial man, bushy eyebrows arched his dancing blue eyes, and he was enveloped in a lovely sweet smell of tobacco.

He was married to my grandmother's sister, Aunt Christina, who was an invalid. When my mother left my alcoholic father for the last time, I was dressed to be sent to the orphanage.

On the day I was to leave, the Fitzpatricks said they'd take me in and give me a home. They couldn't bear for me to grow up in an institution. Without any legal transactions, I became Anne Fitzpatrick, and he became my Daddy Jim.

He was 50 years old, and I was 2, the only child in the house. I remember hearing people say I was a handful. Wild as a March hare. Daddy Jim would smile and say, "Ah sure, she's only a child. She brings a bit of life into the house. She's a character all right! She's growing up grand."

He taught me how to plant flowers, grow vegetables and dig potatoes for our dinner. When our ducks Daisy and Doreen laid out, we'd search for their aqua eggs, and bring them home in his cap.

He did all the cooking, and on Sundays he'd make scones, and I'd press them into circles with my Little Bo Peep cup. They were so light and airy, people raved about them.

When it rained, he'd take me to school on the bar of his bike, the two of us wrapped in his big black raincoat. He'd help me with my sums at night, while polishing my shoes. And I'll never forget the day he brought home the collie pup in his overcoat pocket.

I have endless memories of how his face would get soft, and his eyebrows would shoot up. He'd bend down to look in my eyes and say, "Well, what have ya been up ta taday?"

He was the only dad I ever knew. It was lovely to feel I could do no wrong; and to have been adored. Happy Fathers' Day, Daddy Jim. Of all the men I've loved before, you're the one whose memory never faded. When I make scones, they're so light and airy, people always want your recipe.

Daddy Jim died of cancer in 1957, two months before my 17th birthday. That was before there was a day honoring fathers in Ireland. Before I had a chance to thank him for all he did for me. And before he knew that I turned out grand, just as he expected.

VERONICA HOGLE, a native of Ireland, has lived in Buffalo since 1968.