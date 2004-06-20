MAN FACES FELONY DWI AFTER ONE-CAR CRASH

A 22-year-old man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a car crash on Pearl Street early Saturday, Wyoming County sheriff's officials said.

Benjamin George, who was charged with a felony because of a prior conviction, suffered minor injuries during the one-car crash, sheriff's officials said. He was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw, where he was treated and released.

George was arraigned in Eagle Town Court and was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail, officials said.