JACKSON AND REID

Yolanda Jackson and Steve A. Reid were united in marriage by the Rev. William A. Bunton Jr. at 4 p.m. Saturday in Antioch Baptist Church. A reception was given in Samuel's Grande Manor for the couple, who will be at home in Depew. Mr. and Mrs. Dave Jackson Jr. of Amherst are the bride's parents. The bridegroom's parents are Mersadies Hylton of Rochester and Kingsley Reid of Lauderhill, Fla. The bride is a graduate of Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and is attending D'Youville College for a master's degree in occupational therapy. The bridegroom, a graduate of University at Buffalo with a master's degree in urban planning, is a geographical information systems specialist at URS Corp.