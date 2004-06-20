BISONS' BATS STILL SMOKING AT HOME

It's almost unfair how easy the Buffalo Bisons have been scoring runs lately.

On their recent road trip, they averaged nine runs a game.

Saturday night, they opened an eight-game homestand with a 16-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 8,169 at Dunn Tire Park. It marked the Herd's seventh straight win at home, fourth straight overall, and was the most runs scored by the Bisons at Dunn Tire Park this season.

In the last seven games, the Herd averaged 10 runs and hit double figures four times. Saturday was the second straight game the Bisons took a 7-0 lead by the second inning.

"I think these guys are really happy," manager Marty Brown said. "Now (after the game) is the time when we can celebrate. You can hear music going on in the clubhouse, but tomorrow we'll come back out like it's the beginning of the year. We'll try to prepare the best we can, and it starts all over. I think they're playing an inning at a time, pitch by pitch, and that's what's really taken our concentration level to what it needs to be. That's why we've had so much success as of late."

The midseason success also comes from the learning tha occurs when veterans are throw in with with rookies and younger players. The mix is starting to come together.

"We've got a good group of guys here, especially veteran guys, who are talking about hitting," Brown said. "They're talking about, 'This is what I think,' the thought process and how to succeed in this situation. Those younger guys are feeding off of that, too. I think it's starting to sink in, not only with out staff . . . but the veteran guys, sometimes those younger guys get a lot from them."

Saturday's win started with a two-run first inning. Brent Abernathy had a leadoff double followed by a single by Grady Sizemore. A walk to Russell Branyan loaded the bases with one out. Mark Little singled to score Abernathy and Sizemore beat the tag at the plate for the second run.

In the second, Dusty Wathan's ground out scored Eric Crozier. Jhonny Peralta and Little had RBI singles while Branyan doubled in two runs.

The Herd was up, 12-0, before Indianapolis scored its first run in the sixth inning when Corey Hart homered off starter Kenny Rayborn on a 1-0 pitch.

The worst hiccup for the Herd came in the seventh inning. Jeromie Robertson making his first relief appearance of the season after 12 starts, gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits with one walk.

The Herd's offensive explosion came on 19 hits and was helped by three Indians errors.

Abernathy became the first Bison to score five runs in a game in the modern era. He went 4 for 5 with a walk and one RBI.

"It's obviously nice. In the leadoff spot you want to get on base as much as you can," Abernathy said. "But you can't score runs without having the guys behind you swinging the bats and driving you in. We're just swinging the bats well right now."

Rayborn (4-1) earned the win, giving up one run on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

e-mail: amoritz@buffnews.com