ON THE RECORD

Key Video Productions, a television and video production company in Cheektowaga, named Ryan G. Robe director of commercial and corporate productions. Previously, Robe was a non-linear editor and producer at 3rd Coast Digital in Baton Rouge.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas appointed Robert Confer, Confer Plastics and James Manno, First Niagara Bank, to its board of directors. They will fill the unexpired terms of two former board members.

Niagara County Community College named Bassam M. Deeb vice president of student services. A graduate of the University at Buffalo, Deeb most recently served in the same capacity at West Liberty State College in West Virginia.

The Adam's Mark Buffalo Niagara Hotel named Peter Florczak general manager. A 20-year hospitality industry veteran and Western New York native, Florczak previously was general manager at The Plaza Suites and Conference Center in Pittsburgh.

U.S. FoodService/SOFCO in Depew, an authorized distributor of Spartan Chemical Co.'s line of specialty maintenance products, awarded certificates of achievement to David Nowaczewski and Ronald Velez for having successfully completed a sales seminar by Spartan Chemical.

Buffalo Prep, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping inner-city minority students prepare for and succeed in private and parochial schools, named Damon and Morey attorney Jonathan H. Yellen to its board of directors.

BUSINESS NAMES

DBA's, or "Doing Business As," are names reserved by people who are doing or plan to do business under names other than their own. The names are filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office. These names were filed prior to May 10:

Al-fordable Home Improvements

108 Francis Ave., Sloan 14212

Filer(s): Albert Gordon

All-in-one Properties

156 Ladner Ave., Buffalo 14220

Filer(s): Jeffrey Wagner

Canine Clean-up

53 Via Donato East, Depew 14043

Filer(s): Scott Paul

First Amendment Club (the)

93 Bridgeman St. Lwr., Buffalo 14207

Filer(s): Brian Blamire

Flawless Skin Care

136 Bennett Village Terrace, Buffalo 14214

Filer(s): Vanessa Williams

Jumpstart Morning Essentials

3781 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park 14127

Filer(s): Matthew Malburg

Junior's Painting

30 Rugby Rd., Buffalo 14216

Filer(s): Stephen Tirone

Karpaty

2 Slate Creek Dr. #4, Cheektowaga 14227

Filer(s): Igor Budniy

Sincere Enterprise Solutions

100 Cobb, Tonawanda 14150

Filer(s): Sincere Lincoln

SM Auto Part Core

817 Sycamore, Buffalo 14212

Filer(s): Sathapho Manikhout

Zapszals Distribution

302 Normal Ave., Buffalo 14213

Filer(s): Michael Zapszal

COMPANY ITEMS

The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce honored Repp Construction Co., a residential remodeling company, with the 2004 Business of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to the quality of life in Orchard Park.

The Hospital Products Division of Abbott Laboratories, a plastic injection molding manufacturer located at 2400 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga, is now Hospira, an independent, global hospital products company.

Life Safety Engineered Systems, Cheektowaga, achieved Certified Silver Level Dealer status from NexWatch, a Honeywell company, to provide high quality security management/access control systems, service and support to clients.

Brainstorm, the Communicators Club of Buffalo awarded $500 scholarships to Timothy Staszak, a junior at Daemen College studying graphic design/illustration, and Ian Rogers, a junior at the University at Buffalo studying graphic design, for the best overall portfolio presentation as judged by more than 40 professionals in the advertising industry. The program was co-sponsored by Hyatt's -- All Things Creative; Crowley Webb and Associates, The SKM Group and Travers Collins Partners.

Buffalo MRI and CT, located on Main Street in Amherst, achieved a three-year term of accreditation from the American College of Radiology.

CONTRIBUTING

The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce established a $1,000 Grant for Adults in Transition Scholarship to assist post high school adults facing family, financial or employment hardships continue their education. The scholarship will be awarded for use beginning in this autumn. For an application, call the chamber at 681-9755. The deadline to submit the application is June 30.

PATENTS

Title: "Tack free surface cures of polymers by organic peroxides in the presence of air"

No.: 6,747,099

Inventors: Novits, Michael F. (Buffalo); Palys, Leonard H. (Eagle, Pa.); Gullo, Gary J. (Barrington, N.H.)

Assignee: ATOFINA Chemicals Inc. (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Date issued: June 8, 2004

Title: "Nonaqueous organic electrolytes for low temperature discharge of rechargeable electrochemical cells"

No.: 6,746,804

Inventors: Gan, Hong (East Amherst); Takeuchi, Esther S. (East Amherst); Rubino, Robert (Williamsville)

Assignee: Wilson Greatbatch Technologies Inc. (Clarence)

Date issued: June 8, 2004