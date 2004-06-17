ADELPHIA FRAUD CASE NEARS END

Adelphia Communications Corp. founder John J. Rigas and his sons, Timothy and Michael, treated the company "like a private ATM," a prosecutor charged Wednesday in closing arguments in the criminal case that could send the Rigases to prison for decades.

Summing up evidence in the 16-week trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Clark said the Rigases and former Adelphia assistant treasurer Michael C. Mulcahey spun "a huge web of lies" to hide the fact that the Rigases were looting Adelphia.

That looting led Adelphia, the nation's fifth-largest cable company, into bankruptcy, Clark said. Adelphia's collapse also made the Buffalo Sabres -- Rigas' hockey team -- temporary wards of the National Hockey League, while scuttling the company's plans for an office tower in Buffalo.

Pacing in front of the jury and pointing at each of the defendants, Clark said: "Shareholders trusted these men to tell them the truth and to protect Adelphia's valuable assets. You know these men betrayed the shareholders' trust."

The defendants sat expressionless during Clark's impassioned opening to his summation, which repeated some of the most dramatic allegations to surface during the trial.

The Rigases spent $6,000 in company money to fly Christmas trees from Adelphia's hometown of Coudersport, Pa., to Rigas' daughter in New York, Clark said.

While taking $1 million a month out of Adelphia, Clark said John Rigas bought 17 cars with company money and spent $25 million from Adelphia's accounts to buy the trees on the land across from his home "so no one could spoil his view."

Meanwhile, Timothy Rigas spent company money to fly a golf pro and an actress friend -- Peta Wilson of "La Femme Nikita" fame -- around the country in a company jet, Clark said.

"This is a case about greed, betrayal of trust and lies," Clark told jurors. "It's about the greed of one family and the lies that these men told investors to hide the fact that they allowed the Rigas family to treat Adelphia -- a public company -- like one family's personal piggy bank."

The 23-count indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and securities fraud. Prosecutors say the Rigases looted upwards of $100 million from Adelphia while hiding $2.3 billion in borrowing that Adelphia would be liable to repay.

While much of the testimony in the trial has involved the actions of John and Timothy Rigas, Clark took time Wednesday to argue that Michael Rigas and Mulcahey are culpable, too.

He noted that Michael Rigas, Adelphia's former vice president of operations and a Harvard Law School graduate, signed documents indicating the Rigas family purchased 500,000 shares of Adelphia stock in 1999 with their own money, when in fact Adelphia paid for it.

"You don't need to go to Harvard Law School to know that when you sign a document, you've read its contents," Clark said. "Michael Rigas signed dozens of misleading documents."

And Clark said "Michael 'OK to Pay' Mulcahey" authorized improper payments to the Rigas family for years and years.

The defendants knew such payments were wrong because LeMoyne Zacherl, a former Adelphia finance executive who testified at the trial, warned the Rigases about them in the mid-1990s, Clark said.

Clark's closing statement which will conclude today -- came after testimony from 16 prosecution witnesses and six defense witnesses.

John Rigas' lawyer, Peter Fleming, is expected to offer his closing statement next. Closing arguments are expected to stretch into next week.

