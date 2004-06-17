Mark your calendars. Friday is the day that Erie County legislators will either serve notice that they understand government in Western New York must change, or once again cave in to the mindless parochialism that has helped beggar a once-thriving region.

The vote on a county takeover of Buffalo parks is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday. County Executive Joel Giambra predicts he'll have enough votes for the measure to carry. It should. This could be a watershed moment for Western New York if those who were elected to lead the county will only show some leadership.

In its most expensive form, in which the county hires more city employees than are needed to maintain the parks, the Giambra administration says the plan will cost the average county taxpayer only $1.50 per year. If this is the "principle" causing opponents to fulminate, then they lack any sense of proportion.

Let's be serious: If an extra buck-and-a-half per year makes the difference between a region whose most famous parks remain open and one that tells the world those resources are closed for business, the choice is obvious. Those parks serve everyone; they help to define not just Buffalo, but all of Erie County.

That said, it looks like the Legislature will vote on a plan that is expected to cost the county nothing. Under a deal worked out early today, the city will retain workers not needed for park maintenance. With the city paying the county $1.8 million a year for taking over the parks and allowing the county to claim revenue from the facilities, the plan benefits everyone. There is no extra cost to county taxpayers; a lower cost to the city, which now pays about $6 million to run the parks; and the parks remain available for anyone to use. Where is the downside?

The most common argument against this plan is that rural and suburban taxpayers do not want to be saddled with the burden of rescuing the city from its own incompetence. The position is not without merit; the city has been carelessly run for decades. But there are answers to those concerns.

One has to do with fairness. The county already pays to run most county parkland, as designated by the state, yet little of that is in Buffalo. Given that this change will occur at little or no cost to county taxpayers, legislators should be ashamed to turn away. If it's proper for the county to bear the expenses for most of the parkland in Orchard Park and other suburbs, why is it not proper in Buffalo?

The other has to do with changes that already are under way. A state-created control board is exerting tremendous influence over the city's financial decision-making. In proposing a control board for the city, State Comptroller Alan Hevesi specifically called for the kind of intermunicipal agreement that the proposed parks takeover describes.

What that means is that this plan is a part of the city's makeover, not a continuation of its past. Anyone who understands the pivotal role Buffalo plays in the region's economic fortunes should want to encourage that change, yet the plan's opponents on the Legislature would hinder it. Why, when the cost is, at most, insignificant?

Deadlines serve an important function in public life, as the city firefighters' eleventh-hour agreement to health insurance changes demonstrates. That last-minute accord helped preserve the city's ability to continue the reforms that the control board demands.

Now it's the county legislators' turn to do the right thing before time runs out. With their vote tomorrow, they will either help Buffalo and all of Western New York continue the struggle to enact crucial changes, or they will jam a stick in the spokes of reform.

Even in Erie County, a wise vote should not be unthinkable.