A California judge recently threw out the nation's new law against "partial birth" abortion. It was the right decision regarding a procedure whose gruesome nature makes it difficult to take a lot of satisfaction from the decision.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton held that the law was unconstitutional because it placed an undue burden on women seeking the procedure, its language was vague and it failed to provide an exception for the health of the woman. All are valid points and, indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court four years ago struck down a Nebraska state law similar to this one. Backers of the new law hope the high court will have changed its mind by the time this case makes its way onto the docket. It shouldn't.

Abortion, even early in a pregnancy, is always a regrettable choice. A few molecules of tissue may not define life, but left unmolested, it would become life. Who can celebrate such a loss? Nevertheless, the decision on whether to maintain a pregnancy must, in the end, belong to the woman who will bear the child, up to the point of viability. Anyone who accepts that must also recognize that any kind of second-term abortion -- when most of this kind are performed -- is bound to be more complex and, hence, more grisly.

Abortion is a legislatively uncomfortable area, dealing, as it does, with the prospect of life and the indistinct line of viability that divides personal choice from legitimate government interest. Thus far, no one has come up with a better standard for dealing with it than the Roe v. Wade court decision that legalized abortion.

The 1973 decision prohibits legislatures from banning abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy, while allowing greater restrictions in the second and third trimesters, to the point of banning them -- with exceptions for the life and health of the mother -- once the fetus attains viability. That's the way to deal with late-term abortions.

No law will ever be perfect, but it is appropriate for regulations to become more restrictive as a fetus develops. In particular, the "health of the mother" should be more closely defined to discourage late-term abortions that are more about choice than health.

The abortion debate shows no signs of flagging in this country, though it is likely to change, as surgical procedures give way to abortion-inducing pills and technology hastens the point of fetal viability. In the meantime, though, this ruling -- two others are pending from challenges filed in New York and Nebraska -- makes the right choice, legally and socially, by using Roe v. Wade as its guidepost.