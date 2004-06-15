FEEDING DEER BRINGS WOMAN 15 DAYS IN JAIL

Anita Depczynski, the "deer lady" of Cheektowaga, today was sentenced to 15 days in jail for feeding deer in Stiglmeier Park.

Cheektowaga Town Justice Ronald E. Kmiotek said he wanted to sentence her to community service, but Depczynski, 63, said she would not pay a fine or do community service.

The judge gave her three chances to change her mind, and she refused.

Depczynski's attorney, Andrew C. LoTempio, said he has filed a notice of appeal and hoped to have her out of jail by this evening.

Depczynski was convicted May 4 of feeding the deer last Oct. 26 in Stiglmeier Park and of violating a conditional discharge on the same charge from last year.

Although she did not testify at her trial, Depczynski has denied outside the courtroom that a state conservation officer saw her feed the deer that day. She said that she had called the Department of Environmental Conservation to come to the park to check on a sick deer.

Conservation Officer Mark R. Mazurkiewicz testified that he went to the park to answer a complaint about someone feeding deer. He said that the first person he saw there was Depczynski and that he saw corn along the trail before he caught up with her.

The state regulation prohibiting the feeding of wild white-tailed deer was promulgated to stop the spread of disease, particularly chronic wasting disease, DEC officials said.

LoTempio argued that his client could not be convicted of feeding the deer because the deer in the park are not wild.

LoTempio also tried to invoke the legal principle of estoppel against the state and the Town of Cheektowaga, contending that feeding the deer in the park was allowed for years, thus making the deer tame. His efforts were thwarted by prosecutor James M. Vallone and apparently rejected by the judge when he found Depczynski guilty.

Depczynski turned down a plea deal in December in which she would have pleaded guilty to the same charges on which she was convicted in May.

She was convicted of feeding the deer in 2003 and given a discharge on the condition that she refrain from the practice.

