PRISONER BACK IN COURT IN NEW BID TO WIN RELEASE

BELMONT -- A North Tonawanda man sentenced to 7 1/3 to 22 years in prison in 1990 for attempted murder is back in court in an attempt to win his release.

Stephen Tremblay, 32, claims his sentence for attempted murder should be overturned on the grounds that $8,500 restitution was imposed improperly.

Mark H. Dadd, a Wyoming County jurist on assignment in Allegany County, Monday received Tremblay's request. Dadd was assigned the case after Judges James E. Euken and Thomas P. Brown recused themselves.

Tremblay pleaded guilty in 1990 to second-degree attempted murder and second-degree conspiracy in a plot to kill a friend's husband.

He admitted being paid $400 by a co-conspirator, Donna L. Zellner, to kill her husband, Brian, at their camp in the Town of Belfast. On March 12, 1989, Brian Zellner was stabbed several times but survived. State troopers caught Tremblay shortly after the attack. He had pulled off the road west of Belfast to change from his blood-soaked clothing.

Zellner, Tremblay's co-conspirator in the case, was also convicted and drew a prison sentence.

Tremblay has filed several unsuccessful appeals. In 1999, he sought his freedom on the grounds that he had served more time than the minimum sentence.

Two charged with DWI

after truck becomes mired

Two men were arrested on DWI charges after their truck jumped the curb and became stuck in a patch of soggy grass at a Martin Street address Sunday morning, Lackawanna police said.

Thomas M. Degnan Jr, 25, of East Canyon Drive, Hamburg, and Mark S. McGough, 22, of Whitfield Avenue, were charged with driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief.

Officers Robert Balcarczyk and Chuck Jaworski arrived at the scene at about 4 a.m. after a witness reported the incident and saw Degnan in the driver's seat, trying to drive the vehicle out of the grass at 135 Martin St. -- the site of a school under construction, police said.

McGough reportedly told police: "Don't arrest him, I was driving," but both were charged with DWI because police believe both had been driving, said Capt. Ronald Miller, chief of detectives for the Lackawanna police. McGough registered a 0.13 reading on a Breathalyzer test, while Degnan had a 0.20 reading, Miller said.