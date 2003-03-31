ARNETT LAUNCHES SCUD AT HIS CAREER

Talk about a suicide mission. Peter Arnett, the war correspondent in Baghdad working for NBC and National Geographic Explorer, saw his career blow up after agreeing to do a 15-minute interview with Iraqi television.

During the interview, Arnett suggested that the initial plans of the coalition led by the United States had failed and were being questioned back home. The accuracy of those statements was irrelevant.

Agreeing to be interviewed by the channel controlled by the Iraqi government and expressing statements that could be perceived as unpatriotic was career suicide. As every American network has reported, foreign TV stations report this war very differently, with one Arab network even labeling it "The War for Oil."

Arnett's comments may have fueled Iraqis' determination, intended or not. In a Monday morning interview with Matt Lauer on NBC's "Today," Arnett conceded that doing the interview was "a stupid misjudgment."

He apologized profusely during the interview, and added that he has been an American for 25 years and isn't anti-war or a supporter of Iraq.

The need to say that wasn't exactly comforting. Initially after Arnett's remarks, NBC seemed to give their reporter some support by suggesting that he was only on the Iraqi station as a professional courtesy and that he was just offering analysis.

But the network apparently misjudged the reaction that Arnett's comments had in media circles and around the nation since Iraqi TV used them in the propaganda war, playing his comments over and over.

When Lauer asked Arnett pointedly about the comments being used as propaganda, Arnett didn't really answer the question. He just said he had heard other network analysts have similar spins about the war effort, including Tim Russert a few minutes earlier on "Today."

It was a lame defense. Russert is paid for his analysis on major political issues, and he was doing it on a U.S. network that wasn't going to use it as propaganda. Arnett, on the other hand, is supposed to report on what he sees and hears in Baghdad. He isn't a retired general paid for analysis.

In fact, his hiring by NBC raised some eyebrows. Arnett's live coverage of the first Gulf War in 1991 for CNN was given with the consent of the Iraqi government and was perceived by some to be soft on Iraq. And at CNN in 1998, he was the on-air reporter for a controversial story that accused American forces of using nerve gas in 1970 on a Laotian village to kill U.S. defectors. CNN retracted the report, though some critics believed it should have supported Arnett and the staffers involved in the story. Arnett left CNN when his contract expired.

With that background, the 68-year-old Arnett had to know that his every word would be watched carefully not only by NBC but also by cable rivals CNN and Fox News. They were all over Arnett Sunday. CNN ran the Iraqi TV interview and followed it with a panel discussion of journalists and a talk show host.

One journalist likened Arnett's appearance on Iraqi television to the idea of an American journalist going on Nazi TV during World War II questioning American war strategy.

But Arnett was really under attack at Fox News, which doesn't need any ammunition to label anyone as less than patriotic. The attitude of host John Gibson was, "there goes the loose cannon again."

NBC really had little choice but to oust him. After making those comments, Arnett would have had difficulty getting any information from American sources. And anything that he received from the Iraqis may have been viewed with skepticism by the American public.

His firing might lead some to suggest that the American principle of freedom of speech has been shot to smithereens. That would be unfair. Arnett had the freedom to speak. He isn't going to jail. He's just paying the price for what he calls his own "stupidity." And he's since been hired by the British tabloid, the Daily Mirror, which trumpeted the news on its front page: "Fired by America for telling the truth."

The firestorm over Arnett's comments overshadowed Andy Rooney's "60 Minutes" piece questioning the need for the war in Iraq. Unlike Arnett, Rooney is paid to give his opinions. He wasn't holding back in his end-piece Sunday, noting inconsistencies and contradictions in America's reasons for going to war.

He said that the Bush administration was using the specter of 9/1 1 to go after Iraqi President Saddam Hussein although there is no evidence that he had anything to do with it.

He noted that President Bush often surrounds himself in speeches with people in uniform.

And Rooney noted the United States has biological and chemical weapons, just like it is looking for in Iraq. It made him wonder if we'd use them if we were losing the war. He thought so. After each comment, Rooney added that they were just "my opinion."

"I wish my America had never gotten into this war," said Rooney in conclusion. "Now that we're in it, I want us to win it."

It was a safe ending to a brave Rooney piece that deserved as much attention as Arnett's suicide mission.

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com