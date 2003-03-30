SUSPECT'S STATEMENTS RULED ADMISSIBLE AT TRIAL

Niagara County Judge Sara Sperrazza ruled last week that statements a Middleport man made to police at the scene of a fatal accident may be used against him at his May 5 manslaughter trial.

Sperrazza's ruling followed an evidence suppression hearing in the case against Christopher J. Bower, 37, of Singer Road.

Bower is charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and nine other charges in the death of Acacia S. Litchard, 25, of Locust Street.

Bower allegedly struck Litchard's car with his truck Aug. 24 on Old Niagara Road between Center and North Adam streets.

At the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Theodore A. Brenner and defense counsel Mark A. Adrian questioned Lockport Police Officer Brian W. Wentland about what Bower told him at the accident scene and the conditions under which he questioned the suspect.

Wentland said Bower admitted being the driver of the truck and that he had been traveling between 35 and 45 mph. He also said Bower told him he had a bottle of beer at a friend's Gasport home about 40 minutes before driving to Lockport.

Wentland also said he found an open beer bottle in the truck, but he added that Bower said he he was unaware of the beer in the truck.

Bower passed four sobriety tests at the scene, but an alcohol sensor test showed he had some alcohol in his system, Wentland said.

Wentland said Bower was not placed under arrest or detained while he was being questioned. He said the arrest was made after Detective Capt. Lawrence Eggert arrived at the scene.

Sperrazza said that she would allow Wentland's testimony since a review of the incident showed Bower willingly made the statements, understood what he was doing, had not asked for a lawyer and had not been placed in any type of custody by police.

Bower is being held in Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

