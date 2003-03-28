NASCAR IMPOUNDS STEWART'S CAR

Winston Cup champion Tony Stewart's car was impounded Friday because it didn't meet specifications, a punishment never before handed out by NASCAR.

Stewart, known as the bad boy of the sport, was forced to use his backup car at the opening practice for Sunday's Samsung/Radio Shack 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bobby Labonte grabbed the pole, his second pole of the season and the 23rd of his career, with a lap of 193.514 mph on the 1 1/2 -mile Texas oval.

Moving into the backup prepared hurriedly by his team, Stewart qualified 22nd in the 43-car field.

"The cars all look the same from where I'm sitting," Stewart said. "I've got three things I'm in control of: a steering wheel, the shifter and the pedals. All our cars are good, whether they're primary or a backup."

Trying to match the right car with the track, Stewart had never used this particular vehicle. But the Joe Gibbs Racing entry failed inspection because it didn't meet the exact specifications for "the area around the back of the car, back window to back deck," NASCAR president Mike Helton said.

"We decided to impound the car instead of letting them cut it up and try to fix it, if they wanted to," Helton said.

Helton said the car will be sent to the sanctioning body's new research and development facility in Concord, N.C., for further study.

NASCAR had never impounded the entire car of a Winston Cup driver. Stewart's team could face other penalties or fines, but losing the primary car was damaging enough.

Six races into the 2003 season, Stewart is off to his best start ever, ranking third in points. It was unclear when or if he would get the car back.

"This was as big a shock to me as it was to the people at NASCAR," said Stewart's crew chief, Greg Zipadelli. "There's a measurement between the offset of the deck lid and the roof, and it wasn't exactly where it needed to be."

Zipadelli said he was disappointed with the Gibbs crewmen who put the car together at the race shop in Huntersville, N.C., "because it's a measurement that's pretty cut and dry."

"We've got to work a little harder now to overcome this deal. We'll race well, but this has got everyone kind of down. It's a distraction is the biggest thing. But it's self-inflicted, so we've got no one to blame but ourselves."

Zipadelli said the team was having another car trucked in from Huntersville to serve as a backup for the rest of the weekend.

Andretti files entry

INDIANAPOLIS -- Michael Andretti entered four cars for the Indianapolis 500.

What made the task unusual for Andretti is that his name was appearing on the paperwork for the final time as a driver.

Andretti, who co-owns the new Andretti Green Racing team, plans to retire after the May 25 race.