GOOD INTENTIONS GO AWRY AS ICE SHOW FRIGHTENS TOT

Disney on Ice. Nice? Not for everyone, especially for little ones under 5.

I remember when I first saw the "Wizard of Oz." I ran crying from the theater because I was afraid of the winged monkeys. Was this a pay-back? Did I think my 3-year-old grandson would like Snow White's stepmother? She wasn't too appealing while crowing in the mirror, and was even more frightening dressed up as a cackling, old granny skating up and down the ice with her poisonous apple.

The mirror was a neat prop, smoking non-toxic puffs with a large wizard-like purple face who answered the evil queen. You would think it was cool if you were 8 or 10.

I had hyped the ice show to James for a week. Just wait! You will see Cinderella skating, and Snow White and Ariel and the Dalmatians. I forgot about Cruella and the cruel stepmothers and the other twists of fate in the fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm.

After the first five adorable minutes, when my daughter and I exchanged "aren't we clever" glances, the Disney experience deteriorated for those with small children. Mickey, Minnie, Daffy, Donald and Goofy introduced four musical skating stories. When the mean stepmother skated out, it was all over.

"I want to go home," said James, burying his head. I thought, oh my goodness, he is too little for this. I looked around and saw other children on their parents' laps. We walked over to the tables at the restaurant level and the crowd was two-deep with parents holding kids. So all the bucks for tickets, food, parking, programs and wands did not buy a night of entertainment, but rather one of little sleep for moms of certain toddlers.

The onus is on me. The show featured talented skaters, brilliant costumes, high-tech props and all the pomp of a major production. I chose the wrong audience. While the adults took the kids out, I sat and watched by myself, the lone viewer in our party.

I watched several witches dressed in black with lacy arms -- not unlike those winged monkeys -- waltz around the ice. I saw Snow White fall dead, and watched her coffin spinning around the ice while the dwarfs chanted.

Walt Disney first produced "Snow White" in 1937. Reviews can be found at www.rinkworks.com. As the first full-length animated movie, it was said to feature clever humor and fun songs. The review of a rerelease in 1997 cited "misplaced horror cliches," blood smears and spooky off-screen whispers. Disney was a clever man who retold the story of Snow White.

But who were the Brothers Grimm, who published this story in their collection of folk tales? Were they mean old men who wanted to scare children? I consulted Microsoft Encarta Online Encyclopedia 2002 to find out.

I was as spellbound by their life story as people are by their folk tales. They were educated scholars of literature. Jakob is credited for scientific work in German grammar. Wilhelm, a literary critic, was a librarian for a time. The brothers collected German folk tales from many sources, first published as "Household Tales" in 1812 and later expanded into "Grimm's Fairy Tales" in 1857.

The original tales were earthy peasant stories not meant for children. I can only imagine the villagers sitting around sipping bowls of stone soup and listening to grandpa's imagination mixed with real-life experience.

So next time, I will choose Barney for the preschool outing and save the literature of good versus evil for the older crowd. The night was worth a story. Not just for me but for James, who proudly walks around with his program telling people, "I saw this part" (Mickey), and then tells Nina on the telephone: "Ice show. Scary!"

PAT WEBDALE lives in Fredonia.

