SUIT SETTLED; MESI FREE TO FIGHT

Baby Joe Mesi can stop worrying about lawyers and courtrooms, and turn his full attention to his quest for a shot at the heavyweight boxing title.

A lawsuit that promoter Sugar Ray Leonard filed against Mesi was settled out of court Thursday afternoon, shortly before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara was to make an important ruling in the case.

Details of the settlement were not revealed, but Mesi's lawyer said the agreement will allow him to participate in a fight in Tulsa, Okla. tonight and then to pursue fights with other promoters.

"The case has been settled. We're thrilled . . . Joe is thrilled," said Mesi's attorney, Julie M. Bargnesi. "The most important thing is that Joe can put this behind him and move forward with his career."

"We got on the phone and settled the case this morning, and everyone is happy," added Leonard's attorney, Leon Margules.

Neither side would say whether Mesi had to pay any money to Leonard's boxing firm or take part in one more fight with the promoter to settle the lawsuit.

Bargnesi indicated that the Mesi team is talking to other promoters.

"There are no plans to do anything further with Sugar Ray. We'll see," she said. "I know they're talking to a lot of people, and we hope to have something exciting to announce for this summer, hopefully here in Buffalo."

The lawsuit has stalled the career of Mesi, 29, for months.

An undefeated fighter from the Town of Tonawanda who someday hopes to compete for the world's heavyweight title, Mesi has not fought since last October, primarily because of the legal dispute.

Leonard's firm claims that Mesi reneged on a four-fight promotional contract that was agreed upon in February 2002. Mesi fought three fights Leonard promoted last year. Each side has blamed the other for the inability to schedule a fourth fight.

In frustration, Mesi recently agreed to a "tune-up" fight tonight in Tulsa against Jason Curry, a little-known cruiserweight. The fight is expected to net Mesi just $10,000 -- reportedly about $290,000 less than he made in his last fight for Leonard.

Leonard's attorney asked Arcara Wednesday to issue a restraining order blocking the Tulsa fight. Arcara was about to rule on that request when the settlement was announced Thursday afternoon.

In the past, Arcara had strongly urged the two sides to settle their differences out of court.

Bargnesi said Mesi hopes to win his match tonight, and then begin efforts to arrange another fight against a more high-profile opponent.

e-mail: dherbeck@buffnews.com