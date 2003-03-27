Jennie Hellman, 85, who had worked in sales and as a secretary, died Sunday (March 23, 2003) in Schoellkopf Health Care Center after a brief illness.

Born Jennie Cerminara in Hamilton, Ont., she emigrated to Niagara Falls with her parents and family, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1920.

She mostly lived here, except from 1958 to 1968, when her husband, John B., was assigned to work in Jamestown.

Mrs. Hellman enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and discussing her sons and their families' activities.

She and her husband were married for 62 years. He died in 2000.

Surviving are two sons, Richard A. of Eggertsville and Washington, D.C., and Bruce A. of Houston; six sisters, Lena Bracalello, Angela Paterson, Frances Cerminara and Nancy DeLabio, all of Niagara Falls, Dora Baranyi of Temecula, Calif., and Rose Marie Wrobel of Cape Cod, Mass.; three brothers, Patrick Cerminara of Lewiston, Russell Cerminara of Grand Island and August J. Cerminara of Los Angeles; three grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. April 5 in St. John de LaSalle Catholic Church, 8469 Buffalo Ave. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.