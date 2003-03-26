MOUNT MERCY PLANS AUCTION AND DINNER IN ACADEMY

Talarra, a 5-year-old Arabian bay mare, will be the live auction centerpiece at "Discover the Magic," silent and live auctions and dinner sponsored by Alumnae Association and parents of Mount Mercy Academy Saturday in the school.

Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served during the silent auction at 5 p.m. and a gourmet dinner at 7, catered by Hyatt Regency Buffalo, will be served.

Other auction items will include trips, vacation packages, weekend getaways and golf outings.

Chairmen are Camille and James Smalldino, Nancy Ware and Kate Schroeder.

For information, call the school at 825-0628.