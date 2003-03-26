MABEL F. MELLOTT, COOK, HOUSE PARENT

Mabel F.Mellott, 82, who worked as a cook and house parent for 15 years for the Protestant Home for Children in Buffalo, died Wednesday (March 26, 2003) in Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after a brief illness.

Born Mabel F. Segletes in Philadelphia, she was a high school graduate.

Mrs. Mellott had lived in the Newfane area since 1992 after moving from Cheektowaga.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo. She was a member of the Wilson Golden Agers and enjoyed traveling.

Mrs. Mellott retired in the late 1970s from the Protestant Home for Children.

Her husband of 31 years, Luther, died in 1976.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Szczygieski of Collins; a son, Joseph of Olcott; four sisters, Sarah Landes and Pauline Martin, both of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Crow of Georgia and Patricia Ristow of Colorado; three brothers, Oliver Segletes of Delaware and Ralph Segletes and Theodore Segletes, both of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, 2670 Main St. Burial will be scheduled.