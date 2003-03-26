DANIEL PATRICK MOYNIHAN DIES; RENOWNED AS POLITICIAN-SCHOLAR

Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the world-renowned four-term senator, diplomat and author, died here Wednesday. He was 76.

Reared in the tough Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, Moynihan educated himself and became a politician-intellectual in the European mold. An expansive Irish personality with a prodigious memory, Moynihan's trademarks were his wool Irish hat and bow ties.

Moynihan was brought down by an infection. He had been fighting complications from an emergency appendectomy and had been in the intensive care unit of Washington Hospital Center since March 11.

Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., who succeeded Moynihan, announced his death on the Senate floor.

"We have lost a great American, an extraordinary senator, an intellectual and a man of passion and understanding for what really makes the country work," she said.

President Bush described Moynihan as an "intellectual pioneer" who was "recognized for his commitment to free trade, Social Security, freedom for people around the world and equal opportunity for all Americans."

Moynihan's half-century of public life left deep imprints on federal programs, on social thinking and on landmarks across New York State -- from the historic Guaranty Building he saved in Buffalo to the restoration of Manhattan's Penn Station.

His interest in architecture led to his obtaining federal seed money to rescue from obscurity architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House in Buffalo.

A strong environmentalist, Moynihan blocked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from building a hydroelectric dam on the Genesee River, which would have flooded the Letchworth Gorge. He sponsored the first laws dealing with acid rain and began the cleanup of Onondaga Lake.

Moynihan sponsored the West Valley Demonstration Project, a $1.4 billion program to clean up nuclear waste near Springville.

He successfully fought to convert into an interstate highway the old Route 17 extending from the Pennsylvania border to the Hudson Valley. He sponsored legislation designating Route 219, which runs from the Buffalo suburbs to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., as a "high-priority corridor."

There were frustrations in Western New York as well. Moynihan's efforts to beautify both sides of the Niagara Gorge were re-buffed by Canadian officials who focused on building a casino industry.

The Clinton administration and then-Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, helped sideline his proposal to replace the Peace Bridge with a modern "signature" bridge that would symbolize Buffalo's rebirth.

Gaining clout

In 1993, Moynihan ascended to a pinnacle of political clout, becoming chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a power on the Senate's Public Works and Rules committees.

As such, he helped pass President Bill Clinton's package of tax increases and spending cuts, a move that led to the largest federal budget surpluses in history.

But soon afterward, relations cooled between the new Democratic president and the first lady, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Moynihan. The White House put out the word that the Clintons would "roll over" Moynihan with their agenda.

But it was not to be. Moynihan quietly helped euthanize Hillary Clinton's program for universal health care. Moynihan said the nation's health care system "was not broken" and did not need replacing by a massive new federal health entitlement.

As Finance Committee chairman, Moynihan also resented the first lady's proposed restrictions on federal aid for graduate medical education in New York City. The city trains almost one-fifth of the nation's medical specialists, a tradition Moynihan protected like a crown jewel.

Moynihan was author of a major welfare reform law in 1988, providing incentives for the poor to go to work. But it was never fully implemented by the states, and by the mid-1990s welfare caseloads were still growing in the midst of prosperity.

So in 1996, President Clinton agreed to back a Republican welfare revision plan that would end lifetime eligibility for the nation's poor that was enacted in the Great Depression. Moynihan mounted a major rhetorical counterattack on the bill, calling it "the slaughter of the innocents," but he lost the legislative battle.

The author or editor of 18 books and scores of articles in intellectual quarterlies, Moynihan was equally at home with the grunt work, or fine details, of legislation.

His skill with legislative needlepoint stemmed from his days as the top aide to then-New York Gov. W. Averell Harriman, as assistant secretary of labor under President John F. Kennedy and as chief domestic affairs adviser to President Richard M. Nixon.

These Moynihan talents came dramatically into play in 1983 during a marathon negotiating session in which he helped rescue the Social Security system, which was under attack from President Ronald Reagan and other conservatives, by changing some eligibility rules and revenue flows.

He helped write the massive Tax Reform Act of 1986 and seven years later used another big tax bill to expand a new form of aid to the working poor: the earned income tax credit. Through Moynihan's handiwork, 20 percent of New York's families now qualify for the tax credit.

Moynihan amended the Social Security laws to provide special support for those who suffer from alcohol and drug addiction. New Yorkers got almost two-thirds of the money.

The senator's attention to fine print resulted in New York's getting more than twice the federal Medicaid money that its population might have otherwise received.

When Moynihan rewrote the nation's transportation funding laws in 1991, he fixed the code so that the New York State Thruway got $5 billion in extra funds for being an early toll-financed segment of the Interstate Highway System, which is mostly free in other states.

Media-friendly

Moynihan was a man apart from most of his colleagues in his dealings with the news media.

During his first term, when Tim Russert of Buffalo was his press secretary, Moynihan held frequent on-the-record briefings with reporters from New York State -- sometimes as often as every week.

Those sessions on history, politics, science and international affairs resembled graduate school tutorials.

Russert, who is now Washington bureau chief of NBC News and host of "Meet the Press," is one of several strong links that Moynihan had with Buffalo from his first campaign for the Senate in 1976. Then-Erie County Democratic Chairman Joseph F. Crangle was an early and crucial supporter in the primary.

Russert became Moynihan's chief of staff and by 1982 his top political adviser as well. That year, Moynihan was elected to a second term by the largest margin in the state's history.

Russert's strong grip on the Moynihan campaign did not sit well with the senator's wife, Elizabeth Brennan Moynihan, who prided herself on her own political acumen. Russert and many other staff members left shortly after the election. Russert became special counsel to Gov. Mario M. Cuomo.

Perhaps the most difficult period of Moynihan's Senate career was dealing with Clinton's scandal involving White House intern Monica S. Lewinsky.

Moynihan was an early public critic of the president's behavior, saying in January 1998 that the Clinton presidency might not survive. In the months that ensued, Moynihan continued to complain aloud about the president's lack of contrition about the affair.

But as an impeachment vote in the Senate neared, Moynihan shied away from removing Clinton, saying, "We could so easily mutate into a president of the month . . . where a congressional majority began routinely removing presidents, speakers become president, no one knows who is the commander in chief."

Moynihan sometimes parted from Democratic orthodoxy on policy. Although reared on New Deal themes, he began to doubt the benefits to New York of big new federal programs and sided with conservatives who wanted changes in Social Security.

But he was always loyal to the Democratic organization, and he wasted no time on grudges.

These qualities were most in evidence when he invited Hillary Clinton, with whom he had brushed many times, to his country home, Derrymore, in Delaware County, to anoint her as the Democratic candidate to succeed him in the 2000 election.

Before the senator retired, President Clinton awarded him the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The citation called Moynihan "a sailor in uniform and a professor in tweeds; a subtle, sophisticated wit, and a tough, blunt critic of social injustice; a man of ideas, and a man of action."

It was just one more honor for a man who had 60 honorary degrees, and dozens more medals of distinction for his interest in architecture, in the media and international law.

Even the CIA, which Moynihan once proposed be abolished as an independent agency, gave him a medal.

Blunt words

Moynihan's facility with words sometimes got him into trouble.

In 1965, he penned a tract lamenting the decline in black two-parent families but observed that the best remedy might be "benign neglect," a phrase for which he became infamous among African-Americans.

But it was Moynihan's unfailing courtesy, his generosity with friends and visitors, his willingness to join in a recitation of a Yeats poem or to help advance the career of a young man or woman that endeared him to so many.

He seemed to win supporters one vote at a time, and never lost them.

Moynihan was a practicing Catholic but never wore his religion on his sleeve and never tried imposing it on constituents. One example was his support of a woman's right to choose whether to abort an unwanted pregnancy.

In his last years, however, he opposed a form of late-term abortion called "partial birth," calling it "infanticide."

Perhaps the luckiest career break Moynihan had was leaving the Nixon White House before Watergate to become ambassador to India, half a world away. President Gerald R. Ford made him ambassador to the United Nations, where he won fame by facing down the Soviet and Arab blocs and denouncing their attacks on Israel.

Moynihan was born in Tulsa, Okla., in 1927. Shortly after his family was abandoned by his father, they moved to New York City, where he attended public and Catholic schools.

He entered the City College of New York in 1943 but left the next year to enlist in the Navy. He served as a gunnery officer on the USS Quirinus and was discharged in 1947.

Later, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Tufts University and a doctorate at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Moynihan was a Fulbright Fellow at the London School of Economics in the early 1950s. He most recently was a senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center here.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Timothy and John, and a daughter, Maura.

His office said that a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday in Washington and that burial with military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

News Staff Reporter Stephen Watson and Washington Bureau assistant Eric DuVall contributed to this report.