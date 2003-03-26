CITY OF TONAWANDA WEIGHS REMAP

The City of Tonawanda will consider a local law to realign election district boundaries in the next month. The realignment would reflect the results of the most recent census.

While most of the city's four wards would remain the same, population changes in the 3rd Ward would shrink its boundaries somewhat, affecting about 400 people. Pending approval by the City Council, people living on the west side of Wheeler Street will move into the 4th Ward. Prior to final approval of the law, the Council will hold a public hearing tentatively scheduled for April 15.

For explanations of the proposed election districts within the wards, call the city clerk at 695-8318.

Red Cross lifeguard course planned

The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Department will hold an American Red Cross Lifeguard Course at the town's Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 21 to 25. The cost is $70, due at registration, and $60.45, due the first day of class. For more information, call 876-7424.

Ken-Ton group plans charity golf event

The Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation will hold its 2003 Charity Golf Tournament on June 9 at the Royal Niagara Golf Club, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Registration is $125 per player (U.S. funds) and includes 18 holes of golf and complimentary use of the driving range, a golf cart, lunch and a buffet dinner, personalized pewter bag tags, tournament scoring, prizes and a special auction.

Players are encouraged to register as soon as possible. For information, call Bruce Ruark at 831-1001 or Fred Zwierlein at 208-3311.