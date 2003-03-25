WILLIAM LOOMIS CAMP SR., INSURANCE AGENT

Services for William Loomis Camp Sr., 81, of Cheektowaga, a retired insurance agent, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga.

Camp, who was born in Buffalo, died Monday (March 24, 2003) at home after several years of failing health.

He graduated from South Park High School in 1938 and attended Tri-State College in Angola, Ind., for a year before returning to Buffalo to work at the Curtiss-Wright plant. He was a sergeant in the New York State Guard during World War II.

He worked for Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Conax Buffalo Technologies before becoming an agent for Nationwide Insurance Co.

Camp sang in the boys choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral and the adult choir of St. Michael's Episcopal Church. He was a member of the Buffalo Chapter of the Society for the Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America for 51 years and had been the bass singer in at least three barbershop quartets.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Emma Eliza Teeft; a daughter, Nancy J. Schumacher of Cheektowaga; three sons, William L. Jr. of Sarasota, Fla., Dennis L. of Bradenton, Fla., and David A. Sr. of North Vernon, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

[Hudkins].