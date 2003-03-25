UPS UNVEILS NEW LOGO

To emphasize it does more than just deliver packages, United Parcel Service unveiled a new look Tuesday that includes the first redesign of the company's logo in more than 40 years.

The Atlanta-based company is getting rid of the familiar string-tied box that has adorned the corporate logo since 1961 in favor of a simpler brown and gold shield.

As part of the face-lift, the company will also add the slogan "Synchronizing the World of Commerce" to its aircraft, its familiar brown package trucks and new retail stores.

In addition, the company's previously announced plans to change the name of its Mail Boxes Etc. stores to The UPS Store were launched Tuesday.