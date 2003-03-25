AT ST. JOSEPH'S CATHEDRAL, A MAGNIFICENT 'MAGNIFICAT'

REVIEW

Ars Nova Musicians

With the choirs of St. Joseph's Cathedral, the Church Musicians Guild and Trinity Episcopal Church.

Tuesday at St. Joseph's Cathedral

When the last triumphant "Amen" of John Rutter's 1990 "Magnificat" died away Tuesday night at St. Joseph's Cathedral, a shocked, ecstatic silence fell.

You could still hear the final chords, full of drums, trumpets and jingles, echoing in the white and gold church. It was magic. It was enough to make a listener laugh out of sheer joy. For a few moments, as if savoring the sensation, no one moved.

Then the applause began, long and resounding. People got to their feet and cheered. One woman a few rows in front of me spoke for a lot of people, I think, when she turned to her neighbor and smiled: "Well . . . That was sure worth coming out here for."

This was an unusual and uplifting concert.

Considering the ponderous assembled forces -- the Ars Nova Musicians, led by Marylouise Nanna, along with the choirs of St. Joseph's Cathedral, the Church Musicians Guild and Trinity Episcopal Church -- it was a surprisingly ethereal, luminous program.

Elgar's serene, sublime "Sospiri," Op. 70, began the night, and proved the perfect introduction to the reverent evening. The strings, building in carefully controlled crescendos, seemed to fill the church. This is a beautiful Adagio with the mood of the too-often-played Barber "Adagio for Strings" or Strauss' "Metamorphosen." People should play it more often.

Tenor Jeffrey Porter and oboist Paul Schlossman were featured in Schubert's "Intende Voci," D. 963. The piece -- a wonderful example of large-scale, magnificent Schubert -- gave not only the soloists a chance to soar, but the choirs as well.

The moment when the combined choirs entered was thrilling.

Something is strange but wonderful about the acoustics in the cathedral. The high Gothic arches can create a bit of an echo from time to time, maybe, but that small inconvenience was worth it for the overwhelming fullness and brightness of the sound.

Porter's smooth tenor carried admirably over the mighty choir. The woodwinds, joining in with bittersweet Schubertian harmonies, were especially beautiful.

Rutter's "Magnificat," accurately described as a mix of Bernstein and Broadway and high English style, began with an exuberant rush, full of flash and glitter. The music seemed to leap out of the sanctuary. Sharply defined textures and neatly finessed dynamics gave a hair-raising excitement to the opening chorus. Truth to tell, it was tough to hear the men's voices in the choir under all the pomp and circumstance. But who cared? The overall effect was amazing.

Another advantage to the church setting: You could feel the trumpets and drumbeats, in the floor and in the pews. You could feel the opening chorus came to a ringing stop.

The effect was stunning. In the fifth section of the "Magnificat," the part about God showing strength with his arm, the crashing cymbals, percussion and trumpets created quite a thrill.

Mezzo soprano Quinn Patrick added a special joy to the piece. For a mezzo, she has a remarkably bright tone. And her voice is strong, too, carrying nicely through the church. She did a beautiful job with Rutter's angelic, gently rocking melodies.

The ancient, plainsong Sanctus that Rutter built into his piece was quiet and touching. The choirs handled it with sweet sensitivity. What a joy this piece was. In these troubling days of war, it was just what the spirit needed.

e-mail: mkunz@buffnews.com