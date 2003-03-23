LAWMAKERS POISED TO RETURN BUDGET DIRECTOR POST

Even with a county manager, the Niagara County Legislature seems poised to decide that the county won't be able to get by without a budget director.

The local law that created the position of manager, which the county is now trying to fill for the second time, gives the manager responsibility for preparing the annual budget.

Nevertheless, two Legislature committees have approved a proposal to re-create a budget director position that would pay $47,011 a year. It seems headed for a floor vote at the April 1 meeting.

"The manager needs a right-hand person," said Legislator William M. Davignon, chairman of the Administration Committee. "I thought we were going to merge the positions, but I think all the interviewees have asked for a budget analyst."

His panel and the Finance Committee have approved the job; the Human Resources Committee is expected to vote on it Tuesday.

Davignon, D-North Tonawanda, said every candidate interviewed for county manager, both during the current process and last year's failed effort, said they would need a budget analyst or director to assist them.

"When Sheila Kee said that to me, that meant a lot," said Davignon. He was referring to the former Erie County budget director who came within an eyelash of becoming the first Niagara County manager. She took another job after the Legislature resisted her salary demands and objected to a request that she be exempted from a residency requirement.

The Legislature cut the budget director's job out of this year's budget, expecting that the manager would take over those duties.

"The initiative for this (bringing back the budget director position) came from the Financial Management Group," said Legislator Daniel L. Mocniak, Finance Committee chairman.

The Financial Management Group is a committee of the county's top financial staffers.

Despite the move to bring back her job, acting Budget Director Sharon Sacco said she is not sticking around.

Sacco retired at the end of September but never left. The Legislature hired her as a consultant to prepare this year's budget.

After the first county manager hiring effort collapsed in December, the Legislature extended Sacco's $40-an-hour consulting contract at least through the end of March.

Legislators portrayed the new budget director's $47,011 salary as a savings, because Sacco's budgeted salary last year was $64,786.

However, the county manager is expected to be paid no less than $85,000, with a six-figure salary likely. The Legislature allocated $150,000 for the manager's personnel budget, including salary, benefits and any clerical help that might be required.

The Legislature's decision to call the position budget director instead of budget analyst means it can hire and fire whomever it wants for the job. Under state civil service rules, the job title of budget analyst is a competitive one, subject to an examination. The title of budget director refers to a job exempt from civil service protections.

The manager is supposed to recommend hiring and firing of department heads, according to the local law that created the post, but the final decision is the Legislature's.

"A manager would have whomever he wants," Davignon said.

