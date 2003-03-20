AS BOB AS YOU WANNA BE

It's hard to believe that this year's event will mark the 15th anniversary of Michael Meldrum and the Buffalo Song Project's Bob Dylan Imitators Contest. It seems like only yesterday that Meldrum, a Dylan fan of the first order, assembled a handful of willing victims to take the Nietzsche's stage in an attempt to both pay homage to and have a little fun with the idiosyncratic vocal stylings of the artist formerly known as Robert Zimmerman.

Each year, these contests have gotten better and better, to the point where the event now feels more like a tribute to Dylan's lasting impact than a karaoke-style Bob-fest. If you've never been to one of these Dylan/Meldrum soirees, we feel quite comfortable recommending it to you; invariably, it's a hoot.

This year's BDIC takes place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, inside Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St. Cash and other prizes will be awarded, and celebrity judges will be on hand. If you see a bizarre-looking fellow in the corner, clad in an odd, Hasidic-style beard and a bad wig . . . well, don't think twice, it's all right! Call Nietzsche's at 886-8539.