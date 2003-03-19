A despondent 48-year-old Buffalo man who apparently slipped into the Niagara River rapids off Goat Island on Wednesday evening stood at the brink of the falls for two hours before he was plucked from the precipice by helicopter.

Rescuers called the man's survival "miraculous."

Authorities, who didn't release the man's name today, learned that he had been despondent over personal matters. But he apparently had a change of heart as he was being pulled from the frigid water after more than an hourlong rescue attempt.

"He was screaming, 'Please hold onto me. Please don't let me go,' " Detective James Comfort of the New York State Park Police said.

The man was conscious until the last moment when he was strapped to a stretcher and rushed to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, suffering severe hypothermia. Officials this morning said he was responding to treatment and was listed in fair condition.

To a person, police, fire and rescue crews called it the most dramatic falls rescue in their memory.

"This guy was as close to going over the edge as I've seen in my 29 years here," said Battalion Chief John Jacoby of the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

The man desperately held his footing in the water for almost two hours after slipping off Terrapin Point on Goat Island on the American side of the Horseshoe Falls about 4:30 p.m. He slid down an icy slope into the water and ended up 20 feet from the shore and five feet from the edge of the falls.

It was a 170-foot drop to the roiling base of the cataract.

An Erie County Sheriff's Department helicopter piloted by Capt. Kevin Caffery hovered over the man and made several attempts to lower a rescue basket, but the wind and the currents were against them, officers said.

As the light faded, the helicopter began several attempts to lower a rescue ring to the man as State Parks Police officers and city firefighters in insulated suits waded into the water.

"The current and the ice prevented us from walking out to him," said Sgt. Patrick Moriarty of the State Parks Police.

Officers standing on the edge of Terrapin Point held ropes attached to the rescue ring that was lowered from the helicopter. When it finally dropped within reach of the man, he grabbed it and held on tight, but the current dragged his legs under an outcropping of ice, trapping him, Jacoby said.

Moriarty and Firefighter Gary Corellacq said it took all their combined strength to pull him free of the ice. Officers on the point pulled him the rest of the way to safety.

