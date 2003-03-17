BUFFALO GIRL, 2, IS KILLED BY UNCLE'S DOGS

A 2-year-old Buffalo girl was fatally mauled Sunday by two Rottweilers that escaped from her uncle's kennel in Lucinda, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police said Monday they are weighing charges in the case.

Lillie Krajewski, of Weimar Street, was visiting her grandmother in Lucinda, about 70 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, when the dogs got out of their cage and attacked the girl, authorities said.

The grandmother, Kathleen Hansen, tried to stop the attacks and was treated for bite wounds at Clarion (Pa.) Hospital before being released, authorities said.

Lillie was pronounced dead at the scene. Clarion County Coroner Roland Burns said she suffered numerous bites over her body and face.

A specific cause of death was not available, and Burns said he would not conduct an autopsy at the request of the family.

The dogs, both adults, were tranquilized and taken to a humane society, authorities said. Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron said the dogs will be killed, but he did not know when.

The dogs are owned by Lillie's uncle, Roger Hansen, who would say only that he wasn't sure how the dogs escaped.

Police told him not to comment on the case, he said.