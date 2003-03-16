GERALDINE M. SARTORI, TEACHER, COUNSELOR

Geraldine M. Sartori, 80, of the Town of Tonawanda, a teacher and guidance counselor, died Thursday (March 13, 2003) in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a six-month illness.

A Buffalo native, she worked for the Buffalo Public Schools from 1962 until her retirement in 1985.

The oldest of three children of a widowed mother, she enrolled in Canisius College's night school eight years after graduating from Sacred Heart Academy. While holding a full-time job with a downtown Buffalo bank, she continued her studies at Canisius. In 1955, she earned a bachelor's degree in social sciences -- the culmination of six years of work.

She continued her education with two years of teacher-certification studies at the University of Buffalo while simultaneously earning a master's degree in education from Canisius in 1959.

Miss Sartori joined the faculty of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and later worked at Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga. She also spent a year on the staff of American High School in Orleans, France, before pursuing certification in counseling.

During her career with the Buffalo schools, she worked at Kensington High School and the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts, her last post before retiring.

She was a member of the Canisius College DiGamma Honor Society and served as its president.

In 1994, she received Canisius College's LaSalle Medal in recognition of service "to her profession, the church, the community and Canisius College."

Miss Sartori was an active member of St. Amelia's Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda and was chairwoman of the Women's Board of St. Columban's Center in Derby. She also was a member of the Buffalo Choral Arts Society, a Girl Scout troop leader, a volunteer at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, an usher for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and president of the Canisius College Alumnae organization.

She is survived by two sisters, Rita Jane Syracuse and Gloria A. Sartori, both of the Town of Tonawanda.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in St. Amelia's Church, Town of Tonawanda. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.