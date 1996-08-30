ASKING PRICE FOR WHITE HOUSE? REALTORS PUT IT AT $63.89 MILLION

Have you ever wanted to live in the White House? Not that you wanted to be President, with all its attendant responsibilities, you just wanted to dwell in a national landmark, a symbol of America.

Take heart. Coldwell Banker Residential Affiliates Inc. has polled its top people nationwide and come up with an asking price for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. -- and even has put forth a low-cost alternative.

Asking price for the White House? A little over $63.89 million. But look what you get for your hard-earned bucks: A 42,840-square-foot (excluding basement) home located on 18 acres and featuring five floors (including two basements), 132 rooms, 32 bathrooms, a dentist office and a movie theater. With a 10 percent, $6.3 million down payment, you'd need $25.7 million in annual income to qualify for a loan and would pay monthly principal and interest payments of roughly $600,000.

So your paycheck is a little short to handle 600 grand a month? Coldwell Banker has the answer: the Western White House.

Located in Hillsborough, Calif., the 22-room home was built by George Hearst, son of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, who wanted a home for presidents to stay in when visiting the West Coast. It even features an Oval Office.

List price is $8.5 million. With 10 percent down, your monthly principal and interest would be a comfortable $70,000.

If you're interested in White House West, contact Coldwell Banker. White House East isn't for sale.