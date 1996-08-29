COLLEGE CLUB TO HEAR TALK ON THAILAND

Joyce and Edwin L. Neville Jr. will speak on their trip to Thailand at a luncheon for the College Club of Buffalo at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the clubhouse. His father was U.S. ambassador to Siam before it became Thailand. Pauline Corcoran and Renette Ferber will be hostesses.

At the luncheon Sept. 23, Jeanne Laird, ventriloquist, and "Joey" will give the program. Betty Johnson and Virginia Kaufman will be hostesses. A luncheon is planned for Sept. 30, with Sylvia Morris and Eleanor Stull as hostesses.

Daniel Walters, director of Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, will discuss the effect of electronics on books and libraries, "Growing and Changing Constituencies of the Modern Public Library," at a dinner Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Betty Benedetto and Dorinne Ebel will be hostesses.

Duplicate bridge will be resumed for the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 and flight bridge at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2.