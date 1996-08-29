ABSENTEE BALLOTING BEGINS IN BOSNIA FEDERAL ELECTION

Absentee voting in Bosnia's federal election got under way Wednesday -- sort of.

A day after election officials postponed municipal voting because of disputes over registration, more challenges arose: a call for voters to stay home, and bureaucratic foul-ups that delayed ballots and registered voters in the wrong places.

The problems were just a glimpse of obstacles Bosnia faces for the Sept. 14 election, an internationally sponsored vote for federal offices that is to proceed as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the local votes.

Hundreds of thousands of Bosnian refugees living abroad were to begin voting Wednesday. In Germany, where 130,000 Bosnian voters are registered, officials said they received 35 ballots by mail and were checking to make sure none of them contained a bomb.

In Belgrade, a tour of several polling stations turned up bored election officials, several would-be voters complaining they hadn't received their ballots in the mail, and a lone woman who had all the necessary papers and voted.

Refugees have until Sept. 3 to vote by absentee ballot.