LOCAL BANK FEES, DEPOSIT MINIMUMS VARY WIDELY

It pays to shop around for consumer banking services, a survey of nine Buffalo banks by the New York Public Interest Research Group shows.

Here are some highlights of what NYPIRG found in its survey of Chase Manhattan, Citibank, First Federal Savings and Loan, Fleet Bank, Key Bank, Lockport Savings Bank, M&T Bank, Marine Midland and Rochester Community Savings Bank:

Savings accounts. Citibank, Key and Marine pay interest on any amount, but First Federal requires at least a $500 balance before an account begins to earn interest.

All the banks charge fees on small accounts, ranging from $1 a month at RCSB to $5 a month at Citibank. The minimum balance to avoid fees ranges from $100 at Chase to $500 at Citibank, Fleet and M&T. (M&T waives the minimum balance for customers who sign up for direct deposit).

Regular checking accounts. RCSB is the only institution that offers free checking with no minimum balance so long as the customer makes at least one transaction a month. The others charge fees ranging from $2 to $7 a month for accounts with small balances. And the balances required to avoid fees range from $200 to $1,000.

All the institutions also offer so-called "basic checking accounts" generally opened by senior citizens and low-income customers. These offer lower basic monthly fees, but generally include per-check fees.

Interest-bearing checking (NOW) accounts. Chase, Citibank, Key and RCSB pay interest on any amount; Lockport Savings requires a minimum balance of $1,000 before crediting any interest.

Fees on small accounts range from $6 a month at Marine and RCSB, up to $10 a month at Fleet. The minimum balance to avoid fees ranges from $750 at First Federal to $2,500 at Citibank.

Based on its survey, the non-profit group has published a guide, "Shopping Smart for Banks in the City of Buffalo," which it is distributing to area libraries and making available to consumers who write to ask for a copy at:

NYPIRG, 206 Cassety Hall, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14222-1095.

One caution: The survey was taken this month, but for competitive and other reasons, banks may change their fee structure and minimum-balance requirements at any time.