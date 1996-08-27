GM ENGINE PLANT GETS TOWN'S OK

Approval given by the Tonawanda Town Board Monday for General Motors to locate modular offices at its Powertrain Engine plant is the first step in preparation for production of the new world engine, Supervisor Carl J. Calabrese said.

He promised speed in granting the necessary permits at the River Road plant. "There'll be no bureaucratic or legislative delays on this project," he said.

GM recently announced plans to manufacture the new world engine for Saturn cars at the plant. Calabrese said the decision is a major commitment by GM, ensuring jobs will remain at the facility well into the future.

The plant employs 4,400 workers. GM has not determined if more will be hired as a result of the new engine line.

Demolition of antiquated buildings and foundries at the site to accommodate a new transportation and distribution center has been ongoing since spring.