18 WILL COMPETE FOR PEACH QUEEN TITLE

Applications for the peach queen contest at the 1996 Lewiston Kiwanis Peach Festival have closed, and 18 young women have signed up to compete for Niagara County Peach Queen title.

Preliminary events for the contest will take place on Sept. 7 and the final decision will be made on Sept. 8 at the festival.

The Peach Festival will take place in Academy Park on Sept. 6 through 8, and is held annually to raise funds for organizations through the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston.