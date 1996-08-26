NLRB ORDERS REHIRING OF WORKERS

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that E.R. Industries broke federal labor law last year when it fought a union organizing drive and then laid off four employees.

The Town of Tonawanda auto-parts company illegally fired employee Michael Harris in February 1995 because he was a strong supporter of the United Auto Workers, the federal agency said.

A month later, the union was selected by an overwhelming majority of the workers as their bargaining representative. It has been trying to negotiate the first contract for about a year, according to Edward J. McGowan, business manager of UAW Local 55.

The NLRB also determined that E.R. Industries' owners interrogated employees and threatened to shut down the business if the UAW was voted in. They pledged to never recognize or complete contract negotiations with the union.

Executives "threatened employees with plant closure, discharge, layoff and permanent replacement of all employees if they selected the union as their representative, and threatened an employee with unspecified reprisals while directing the employee to persuade other employees to refrain from engaging in union activities," the NLRB wrote in its decision, which was issued from Washington, D.C.

Chief Executive Officer David A. Bangert denied that his company violated the National Labor Relations Act in any way. However, Bangert said he lacks the financial resources to appeal the NLRB ruling in U.S. District Court.

E.R. Industries, 295 Fire Tower Drive, has been ordered to reinstate the fired and laid-off employees, plus pay back wages with interest. The firm has offered to rehire the workers, but still hasn't paid the back wages.

Bangert questioned the integrity and motives of both the NLRB and UAW. "We clearly have antiquated labor laws in the United States . . . This is nothing more than thuggery and arm-twisting by the United Auto Workers," he said.

Bangert also said the handful of UAW members who remain on his payroll want nothing to do with the union. They have filed a decertification petition to oust the UAW from the workplace. But the petition has been blocked, due to E.R. Industries' failure to fully comply with the NLRB ruling.

UAW officials said the employees fear for their jobs and are under tremendous pressure from management.

In addition, Bangert accused the NLRB of not giving him the opportunity to present his side of the case. The executive charged that agency officials misled him.

"He was offered every consideration and allowed to exercise his full rights to due process," said James Palermo, assistant director of the NLRB's Region 3, based in Buffalo.

He said E.R. Industries missed the deadline for producing evidence, and then sent a vague response via fax machine. The NLRB never received the fax, Palermo said, and even if it had, the law prohibits faxed responses to charges of law-breaking.

Employees of E.R. Industries con

See E.R. Page B8

E.R.: Staff has been cut in half

Continued from Page B6

tacted the UAW about membership. More than half of the 30 eligible workers signed cards saying they wanted to join, and only three votes were cast against the UAW in the subsequent election, said George Pfahler, a union organizer and international representative.

Working conditions at E.R. Industries were grim a year ago, he said, with employees receiving $6-$7 per hour and having few amenities on the job. The company since has cut its staff by more than half after losing a major customer.

E.R. Industries was founded nine years ago by entrepreneurs David and Scott Bangert. The remanufacturer of disc brake calipers and master cylinders quickly outgrew its first building, and in 1989 opened a new factory and office in Tonawanda's Fire Tower Industrial Park. Three years ago, it announced a further expansion.