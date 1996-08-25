MRS. JONES

Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church was the setting Saturday at 3 p.m. for the wedding of Shandra L. King and Britton Jones Jr. The Rev. Glenn H. Du Bois performed the ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Wyvonia Saffold of Buffalo and Willie King of Orlando, Fla. The bridegroom is the son of Jewel Jones and Britton Jones, both of Buffalo. A reception was given in White Renaissance. The couple will be at home in Buffalo after a trip to Atlanta, Ga.

A nurses' assistant in McAuley Residence, the bride is a graduate of Buffalo Traditional High School.

The bridegroom is a Seneca Vocational High School graduate. They are graduates of Equal Opportunity Center of University at Buffalo.

Mrs. DeJohn

Candace Kane Klein became the bride of John Michael DeJohn when Monsignor George B. Yiengst heard their vows at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Pius X Catholic Church, Getzville.

Adrienne E. Klein and John M. Klein, both of Amherst, are parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John S. DeJohn of Williamsville. A reception was given in Samuel's Grande Manor. The couple will live in Snyder.

The bride, a graduate of Erie Community College North Campus, is a medical assistant at Center for Plastic Surgery. The bridegroom is a diamond and sales consultant for Service Merchandise and is employed by D&G Motors. They are graduates of Williamsville North High School.

Mrs. Barrett

Jodie L. Reimers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Reimers Jr. of Grand Island, and Bryan S. Barrett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Barrett of Niagara Falls, exchanged nuptial vows Saturday at 3 p.m. in First Assembly of God, Niagara Falls. The Rev. David Drake of Cataract City Bible Church, Niagara Falls, performed the ceremony.

A reception was given in Classics Banquet Center before the couple left for Clearwater, Fla. They will be at home in Sanborn.

The bride is a graduate of Grand Island High School. The bridegroom, a Niagara County Community College graduate, attended Weber State University.

They are employed by GP:50 New York Ltd., she as an assembler and he as a technician.

Mrs. Politano

A garden reception was given at the home of Pamela Elizabeth Zackey and Jeffrey George Politano in North Tonawanda after their wedding at noon Saturday in Holy Angels Catholic Church.

The Rev. Anthony Rigoli performed the ceremony for the daughter of John Zackey and Dolores Zackey, both of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Williamsville, and the son of Pascal Politano and Sally Monaco, both of Buffalo.

The bride was graduated from Williamsville East High School, Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and cum laude from University at Buffalo. The bridegroom is a graduate of Erie Community College North Campus. They are employed by Century 21 Hopkins Square Realty, she as a broker and he as a sales associate.

Mrs. Lasker

After a trip to New Orleans, La., Jeffrey Todd Lasker and his bride, Janel J. Brutcher will be at home in Buffalo. They were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Cheektowaga.

The Rev. Walter Grabowski performed the ceremony for the daughter of Richard E. and Elaine J. Brutcher of Cheektowaga and the son of Dolores A. Capuani of Lackawanna and Thomas R. Lasker of Depew.

A reception was given in U-Crest Fire Hall.

A graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School, the bride is a paint specialist with Sears Roebuck & Co., McKinley Mall, where the bridegroom is loss prevention manager. A Bishop Timon High School graduate, he attended Erie Community College.

Mrs. Valtin

Rabbi Ronne Friedman of Temple Beth Zion performed the marriage ceremony for Amy L. Sahr and Paul G. Valtin at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Binghamton Club, Binghamton, where a reception was given.

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald S. Sahr of Vestal are parents of the bride and Mr. and Mrs. William Valtin of Lancaster are the bridegroom's parents.

After a trip to Hawaii, the newly married couple will be at home in Williamsville.

The bride is a graduate of Vestal High School and Oswego State College. The bridegroom was graduated from Lancaster Central High School, Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and Daemen College. They are tax auditors with New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Mrs. Hastie

After traveling in the Southwest, David J. Hastie and his bride, Leigh Ann Kozlowski, will make their home in Hamburg. Monsignor Gerard L. Green performed their marriage ceremony Saturday at 2 p.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hamburg.

The bride is the daughter of Geraldine Kozlowski of Hamburg and the late Paul R. Kozlowski. Parents of the bridegroom are Paulette Hastie of Angola and John David Hastie of Hamburg. A reception was given in the Quaker Room.

A graduate of Immaculata Academy, the bride is an office employee of Servotronics Inc. The bridegroom attended University at Buffalo and Erie Community College and is an account analyst with Receivable Services of America.

Mrs. Klos

Kayla E. Sandway, an associate attorney with Jaeckle, Fleischmann & Mugel, and Sigmund A. Klos, a laboratory technician with Dunlop Tire Corp., were married Saturday at 3 p.m. in St. Matthias Episcopal Church, East Aurora.

The Rev. William C. Webb heard the vows of the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Sandway of North Rose and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Klos of Buffalo.

A reception was given in Brierwood Country Club. The newly married couple will make their home in Elma.

The bride, a graduate of Cornell University, was graduated cum laude from Albany Law School of Union University.

The bridegroom attended Erie Community and Buffalo State colleges.