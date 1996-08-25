IN THE COCKPIT

Driving in something like Alex Drapanas' low-slung Jaguar XK 120 is a revelation even today: It still can top 120 mph, and its slinky, flowing fenders and faired-in rear wheels don't look terribly out-of-date, even though it rolled off the assembly line 46 years ago.

Aim that long, powerful hood down the blacktop and you feel like the king of the road. If you're old enough, you'll remember American cars of that era were slow steering, softly-sprung and wallowed through turns like a hippopotamus. They may look funky, but a 1950 Jag still breathes magic from every pore.

Turn the key, pull out the choke, press the starter button and the engine (still used in contemporary Jags) comes to life and settles into a catlike purr.

Ease the clutch and the car surges forward, the exhaust burbling happily through a non-catalyzed tailpipe. In third gear it still pulls from a walking pace to "arrest me officer -- I couldn't resist" speeds. Cruise through a suburb on a top-down afternoon and you'll leave astonished street-hockey players gazing lustfully in your wake -- just as their fathers gaped a half-century ago.

These sensations never leave you. I saw my first sports car in 1948, the same year the first SCCA race was held on the streets of Watkins Glen, and the same year the word "handling" started to enter the American driver's vocabulary.

In 1948, there were no interstates -- we mostly drove on twisty two-lane roads that would have rewarded slick-handling cars. But while we were car-hungry as hell (having come off the Depression, followed by World War II) what was rolling out of Detroit was far from slick-handling. Detroit iron was pretty porky, in fact: Rotund Buicks, plump-fendered DeSotos, and Fords and Chevies that went fine in a straight line, but rolled and wallowed at every corner.

So, although I probably will never be able to afford one, I am still in love with the MG TC because it was the first sports car I ever saw, the first I ever rode in, the first I ever drove. When I hear that raspy engine revving through a tuned tailpipe, I still get goose bumps.

The TC is intimately small and amazingly low, despite riding on tall, spidery wire wheels. It has deep cuts in the doors so that the driver and passenger have somewhere to put their outside arms. If it rains, it takes forever to erect a canvas top that has improved little since the Model T. But in nice weather, the windshield can be folded flat -- perhaps to eke just a tad more speed from that anemic little 54-horsepower engine.

When I was in high school in the mid-1950s, they cost about $1,800 new -- $400 more than a Chevy convertible. They rode on stiff cart-springs that kept them flat on corners while the TC's diminutive wheelbase and tight turning made it a Packard-killer in informal back-road racing.

By that time, TCs were almost affordable. Many of their original owners had traded up to such delights as the Jaguar XK 120 -- the first truly modern sports car and one that, even today, can send shivers down your spine.

The Jag, incidentally, also was introduced in 1948, providing a startling contrast to the MG "midget." Both cars had "classic" proportions: long hoods, short decks, two intimate seats for the tweed-jacketed driver and his (of course, beautiful) lady passenger. Women were almost never shown behind the wheel in those days.

Both cars provided even greater contrast to our own in the mechanical department. If you opened the hood of dad's Plymouth, you saw a utilitarian lump huddled down there. But open the hood of a Jag, and a gleaming "piece of engineering" feasted your eyes: a polished, double-overhead-cam six, whose throaty purr at idle turned to a near-snarl when the big cat was freed to go through its paces -- which included a top speed matching its model number. Your family sedan had three speeds and was gasping at 75 mph, while the Jag was doing 100 in third, and had a top gear left to go!

The MG, in contrast, had what looked almost like a sewing machine under its hood -- a tiny 4-banger no bigger than the engine that powered an Indian motorcycle. From the factory, it could maybe hit 75 mph. But you could tune those engines to do much more, and some of my friends did just that.

Driving either car today, one is struck by how much things have changed. We no longer have separate hand chokes, need to press chrome starter buttons or wait for an engine to warm up. You can turn the key of any car made anywhere in the world today and just drive away. The humblest "econo-box" of today can outrun -- and maybe even out-corner -- an MG TC.

But once you were rolling, those early sports cars had delightful steering. For those weaned on universal power steering, it is a revelation to try parking and realize that the front wheels will NOT turn until you start them rolling. A modern car can dry-scrub its tires with a light finger on the steering wheel. Our steering wheels have shrunk, too, and gotten fatter at the same time.

The TC still was a machine of pure mechanical linkages. It was (and is) as quirky as any car can be, but still feels lithe and nimble after a half-century on the road. Driving one still imparts a sense of REAL motoring. You have to keep rowing through the four-speed gear box and must pay attention to steering corrections. In short, you DRIVE the thing -- controlling it like a sailing dinghy or a spirited horse. A TC is not something you simply guide down life's highway.

Most vintage machines feel like that. Whether you lost your heart to an MG or Jaguar in 1948 or a Mercedes in 1954 or an Alfa in 1960 makes no difference. Whenever you see one, or hear one, or (happily) get some seat time in one again, you are likely to be smitten all over again.

In all likelihood you will wonder how you ever let that first young love slip away.

-- Michael Levy