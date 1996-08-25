GRAPE FESTIVALS CELEBRATE FALL

Drink deeply of fall at several grape festivals planned around the area in September.

The seven Keuka Lake wineries will have a German flavor Sept. 14 and 15, offering German-style food, music and costumes to complement their 1995 wines in a "Rhineland of America" celebration. Tickets are $12.50 in advance, $15 at the door; contact the Keuka Lake Winery Route, 5503 Dutch St., Dundee, N.Y. 14837; (800) 440-4898.

The Festival of Grapes in Silver Creek celebrates the annual harvest in the grape-producing region along Lake Erie. It will be held Sept. 18 to 22 and will feature a Celebrity Grape Stomp on Sept. 19, plus food, entertainment and arts and crafts; call 753-4304.

The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, a 10-day celebration of food and wine, will be held in St. Catharines, Ont., and the surrounding vineyards and wineries along Lake Ontario from Sept. 20 to 29; call (800) ONTARIO.