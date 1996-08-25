Make it dark and dreary and the critics will rave. Make it light and action-packed and the critics will club it to death.

That's the lesson producer and author Stephen J. Cannell has learned during his long and lucrative odyssey in television. The creator of some of TV's most popular shows, "The Rockford Files," "The A-Team," "21 Jump Street" and "Wiseguy," to name a few, is putting his Midas touch to use in the publishing world with the release of his second novel, the fast-paced serial killer thriller "Final Victim."

Winding up a whirlwind book tour recently that plunked him into 10 cities in less than a month, the lanky and athletic 55-year-old seems a little weary yet mentally alert. He sits in his room at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco to talk about his new book, his discovery at age 33 that he has dyslexia, and his long string of TV hits.

Cannell comes across as a straight shooter, rarely mincing his words about the legions of critics who have praised him ("Profit" and "Wiseguy") and clubbed him ("The A-Team" and "Baa Baa Black Sheep"). In defiance of persnickety critics, the shows that have fared the best are the ones that got tarred and feathered by the press. (Cannell's most lavishly praised show, "Profit," was canceled after only four episodes last season.) Even "The Rockford Files," now considered a TV gem, received marginal reviews when it originally aired in 1974.

Yet the most savage salvos were aimed at the show that turned TV viewers on to the bejeweled he-man Sgt. Bosco "B.A." Baracus a k a Mr. T.

"When ('The A-Team') first came out, critics urinated all over it," Cannell says in a matter-of-fact manner. "Critics just vilify me for that show."

Rest assured, Cannell isn't losing any sleep over negative reviews. He certainly shouldn't since "The A-Team" is now being made into a feature-length film.

After so many years and so many shows, Cannell has developed a crystal-ball-like gauge on whether his show will be a hit or miss with critics.

"Anything that's dark or has a moral dilemma in it like 'Homicide' or 'Wiseguy,' critics eat up like candy; they just throw bouquets at you," he says. "But if you do cartoon humor or light action adventure, prepare for a whipping."

Such was the case with "Rockford," which was continually overshadowed at the Emmys by "Lou Grant." "Grant" dealt with weighty issues (abortion and book banning) and garnered most of the praise while Jim Garner basically was overlooked.

"People in the television academy said ('Grant') is important work," he says. "All that I know is that I can't find 'Lou Grant' in repeats, but I sure find 'Rockford' still coming back on."

As a novelist, Cannell has received generally favorable reviews. "The Plan," his best-selling first novel, is a cynical political thriller about the Mafia using wily means to get its bogus candidate into the presidential race. In "Final Victim," which was released in July and already has been optioned as a film, Cannell shifts his attention to the serial killer genre as a trio of unlikely heroes try to stop a computer-savvy killer with multiple personalities.

In each of his books, Cannell attempts to cover territory that is uncharted for him. In "The Plan," he enlisted the aid of President Carter's former campaign manager, Pat Caddell, to authentically duplicate the political double-speak that spews forth during an election year.

After having mastered the language of politics, it was on to a new challenge for his next novel. For "Victim," the self-professed computer illiterate grappled with cyberspace and its awesome and frightening power. One of the more daunting tasks for Cannell was trying to translate complicated computer-speak into terms that the non-Bill Gateses of the world would comprehend.

"I tried to write it so it would not turn into a computer handbook," he says. "As I went through my final draft, my computer expert was trying to chiphead it up."

One of the more frightening passages in the book finds the killer tampering via computer with a lead character's blood-work chart while he's in the hospital. Especially chilling is that Cannell found this could be accomplished with a minimum of effort. "(The computer expert) said 'Steve, that would be so easy.' And if you stop and think about it, if Ronald Reagan was being operated on and you wanted to nail him, you could do it from another state."

Cannell is no stranger to attacks of a different nature. He, like many in the television industry, has come under unfriendly fire from politicians over the levels of violence on the tube. While Cannell believes television needs to be aware of its responsibilities, he thinks the storm of protest is campaign-geared rhetoric.

"I do think in TV you need to be careful, because TV is a medium that comes into your house for free," he says. "But I think a lot of criticism of TV is ill-conceived. When you go and talk to Congress about TV, they don't understand the difference between pay cable, HBO, over-the-air broadcasting.

"Anything that comes across that box," he says, pointing to the TV in his room, "is, in their minds, considered TV. I found that really frightening. That the people who are banging this drum will be sitting there giving you an example of how TV is corrupting children and they'll start telling you about a movie that's been on HBO."

One area that Cannell feels passionately about is educating parents and children about dyslexia. Cannell and Olympic swimmer Greg Louganis, a friend of Cannell's, are proof that the learning disability needn't be an insurmountable obstacle.

Cannell did lousy in high school and was told that he needed to apply himself more. No matter how hard he studied, Cannell just couldn't make the grades. It was an infuriating process, and he didn't discover until his daughter was tested for dyslexia in sixth grade that he had it, too. Although he struggles with sequential items, which is especially difficult when he has to deliver a laundry list of dialogue on "Renegade," a syndicated series in which he has a recurring role, Cannell masters it.

That's certainly not surprising for a man who has proven to be a master in TV and is now taking on the publishing world.