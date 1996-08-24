WEARY EAST AURORANS MUST STILL RESIST COMMERCIAL ENCROACHMENTS

It's been nearly a year and a half since a multitude of residents in and around the Village of East Aurora successfully stopped Wal-Mart from developing a large retail plaza.

Citizens determined to preserve the character and uniqueness of East Aurora fought long and hard to prevent their village from becoming just another unattractive suburb.

Victory was sweet, but its price was substantial. Many of the individuals who worked so valiantly in 1994 and 1995 are still feeling burned out.

Exhausted or not, now is not the time for them to let down their guard. Developers, sensing vulnerability, are busy making plans to make Route 20A and Grey Street in East Aurora the next Transit Road.

Benderson, as we all know, has plans to greatly expand in Aurora Village Plaza to build a 77,000-square-foot supermarket. The proposed store alone could triple the traffic on Grey Street. The expanded plaza would be larger than the Wal-Mart development proposed for Commerce Green.

But that is not the only threat to the character of the village. There are rumors of another developer approaching local officials about construction of a supermarket around the corner from Aurora Plaza, and Benderson has been negotiating the purchase of land at Commerce Green that Wal-Mart eyed.

East Aurora may have won the Wal-Mart battle, but, if post-Wal-Mart fatigue persists, it will soon lose the war against commercial interests intent on making the village just another overly developed retail strip.

Those who joined forces to defeat the Wal-Mart proposal must immediately reorganize and re-energize themselves. If they do not, the face, pace and grace of our community will be unalterably and adversely affected -- and the character of East Aurora will be determined not by the people who call this unique place home, but by the profit-minded developers.

ARTHUR J. GIACALONE

East Aurora