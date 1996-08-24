CLINTON TO SKIP CONVENTION OF VETERANS GROUP

The largest U.S. veterans group said Friday that President Clinton had turned down an invitation to speak to its national convention.

"We are stunned by his decision," said Daniel Ludwig, national commander of the American Legion.

Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole, who unlike Clinton is a veteran, has agreed to speak to the meeting on Labor Day weekend in Salt Lake City.

Ludwig said he was surprised by the decision since Clinton's speech to the group's 1992 convention in Chicago, at which then President George Bush also spoke, "played a key role" in his election victory. "Now the president has allowed our differences to come between us," Ludwig said.

He said the differences involved the American Legion's backing for a constitutional amendment against burning the U.S. flag. Clinton opposes such an amendment.

Clinton's decision to skip the convention resulted from a scheduling problem and not a snub, said deputy campaign manager Ann Lewis. "We try very hard to (accept) as many invitations as we can, and would have liked to have accepted this one," Ms. Lewis said.

Instead, Clinton and Vice President Gore will be on a campaign bus trip that starts after next week's Democratic National Convention.

Clinton's speech to the group in 1992 was credited with helping him overcome questions about his Vietnam draft status. In that speech, Clinton told the veterans he still believed the war "weakened and divided America." But, he added, "I was never against the heroic men who served in that war. I honored your service then and I honor it still."

Ludwig warned that the decision could hurt Clinton in November's election. "This is going to be a close election for President Clinton, and he needs veterans' support," Ludwig said.