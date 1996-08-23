Timothy J. Tagg, 32, of Chestnut Road died Wednesday (Aug. 21, 1996) in a home he was visiting on Lake Road.

A native of Newfane, Tagg was an employee of Intertech Cable Co. of Lockport.

Survivors include his wife, the former Debbie Kepner; three sons, Shawn T. and Joseph A., both of Lockport, and Justin P.; his parents, Jack and JoAnne Hart; a grandmother, Thelma Daunce; a brother, Ralph; five sisters, Sherry Onz of the City of Tonawanda, JoAnne Nelson of Lockport, Amy Voss of Amherst, Kim Smiraglia of Buffalo and Jackie Hart of Tonawanda.

Services will be held at 8:30 p.m. today in Gaul Funeral Home, 263 East Ave. Private burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Cambria.