TAX RATES UP AVERAGE OF 42 CENTS PER $1,000 IN DISTRICT'S FIVE TOWNS

The Starpoint School Board voted 9-0 Thursday to adopt the district's 1996-97 tax rates, which are around 30 cents less per $1,000 of assessed valuation than the business administrator had projected at the Aug. 8 meeting.

Taxpayers in the five towns making up the district will pay an average 42-cent increase over 1995-96 taxes.

Business Administrator Raymond E. Morningstar said the amount to be raised by local taxes was reduced by $161,386 because of a few unforeseen events: the district's revenues were better than expected, Board of Cooperative Educational Services aid increased by $78,656 and a few other state aid items increased as well.

Taxpayers in Cambria will pay $15.03 per $1,000, an increase of 73 cents; those in Lockport will pay $17.39, an increase of 66 cents; those in Pendleton will pay $15, an increase of 93 cents; those in Royalton will pay $15, an increase of 47 cents; and those in Wheatfield will pay $15.68, a decrease of 67 cents.

Superintendent Robert D. Olczak said prior to the vote that he was not exactly sure where he and former Board President Richard FitzRandolph came up with their original projection of a 38-cent average increase.

"It appears an error was made when we computed this," he said. "There was never any intent to mislead the public. We were as aghast as anyone."

He attributed the problem to a late state budget, less BOCES aid than he predicted and the way the state changed how BOCES aid is calculated and paid.

Voters approved a budget of $20,822,573 as well as a $320,824 proposition for interscholastic sports and co-curricular activities and an $88,589 proposition for field trips and equipment.

Board Member Phillip Bamford stood up after the vote, during the time for public comments, and said:

"The first thing I'd like to say is we got lemons and we made lemon juice. All I've got to say is it's sour lemon juice."

Bamford was not a member of the School Board when the budget was approved by voters.

But he said the School Board needed to pass the budget because otherwise the district would have to borrow money to pay bills and then would also have to pay interest on top of that.

A Cambria resident said she was not pleased with what the actual tax increase was. "When you have a contract and it's not followed through, my lawyer says I have a breech of contract," said Linda Waild . "I want to know how the average person is supposed to trust the Board of Education."

She said her taxes increased $102, instead of the $49 she thought when she voted for the budget.

In other action, the School Board voted 9-0 to allow Al J. Evans, the district's facility and operations director, to seek some vendors and get some prices for installing a co-generation plant in the central school district.

Although the School Board did not give Evans the authority to spend any money, he said the action would help him find a better way to manage utility costs. He will meet with representatives of the state Education Department to see if a proposal from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. is viable under state education law.