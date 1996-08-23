ONE GIRL KILLED, 2 RAPED AT VIRGINIA SLUMBER PARTY

A man broke into a house during a neighborhood slumber party early today, stabbed one teen-ager to death and wounded three others, police said. At least two girls were raped.

A neighbor, Curtis Lee White, 19, was arrested at his home across the street shortly after the 4 a.m. stabbings, Detective Richard Black said.

"He appeared in the room where the girls were staying and told them to take off their clothes, that he was going to rape them," Black said.

White stabbed three girls as well as a boy who had been sleeping upstairs and came down to try to intervene, Black said.

Michelle Harper was dead at the scene, police said. Black said all girls involved and the boy were in their teens.

The two wounded girls were raped, and tests would be conducted to determine if Ms. Harper also was raped, he said.