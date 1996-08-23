MAN ACQUITTED OF ASSAULT ON FRIEND

A Cattaraugus County Court jury has cleared a Sanborn man of criminal charges stemming for an incident that left his former friend disabled for life.

The 12-member jury Wednesday evening found Patrick A. Piper, 26, of Lower Mountain Road, Sanborn, innocent of two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of reckless endangerment.

He had been accused of assaulting James B. Health, 30, of Niagara Falls, with a rock during a fight in Allegany State Park July 14, 1995.

There was testimony during the seven-day trial that the two men had gone camping together and got into a fight during a party on the last night of their camping trip.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Murphy alleged that Piper threw a five-pound rock at Heath, striking him in the head. Heath, who suffered a fractured skull, was left partially paralyzed and with permanent speech and vision problems.

He has been hospitalized since the incident.