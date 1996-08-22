THE ALMANAC - THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Same Date Last Year

Maximum temperature .... 73

Minimum temperature .... 59

Character of day .... mostly sunny

Daylight Hours

Sunrise today .... 6:28

Sunset today .... 8:07

Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:29

Length of day .... 13 hrs. 39 mins.

Moonrise today .... 2:45 p.m.

Moonset today .... 12:02 a.m.

Data at 8 p.m. yesterday

Temperature .... 73

Humidity .... 93 %

Wind velocity .... sw 8

High this date/1901....88

Low this date/1950 ....45

Some climatic data not available at press time.]

Wednesday, August 21

Temperatures

High .... 81

Low .... 70

Lake temperature .... 74

Buffalo Temperatures

1 am 71 9 am 72 5 pm 77

2 am 71 10 am 73 6 pm 77

3 am 70 11 am 76 7 pm 76

4 am 71 noon 79 8 pm 75

5 am 71 1 pm 79 9 pm 73

6 am 71 2 pm 79 10 pm 71

7 am 70 3 pm 80 11 pm 70

8 am 71 4 pm 80 Midnt 69

Precipitation

Yesterday .... trace