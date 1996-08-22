THE ALMANAC - THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 73
Minimum temperature .... 59
Character of day .... mostly sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 6:28
Sunset today .... 8:07
Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:29
Length of day .... 13 hrs. 39 mins.
Moonrise today .... 2:45 p.m.
Moonset today .... 12:02 a.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 73
Humidity .... 93 %
Wind velocity .... sw 8
High this date/1901....88
Low this date/1950 ....45
Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Wednesday, August 21
Temperatures
High .... 81
Low .... 70
Lake temperature .... 74
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 71 9 am 72 5 pm 77
2 am 71 10 am 73 6 pm 77
3 am 70 11 am 76 7 pm 76
4 am 71 noon 79 8 pm 75
5 am 71 1 pm 79 9 pm 73
6 am 71 2 pm 79 10 pm 71
7 am 70 3 pm 80 11 pm 70
8 am 71 4 pm 80 Midnt 69
Precipitation
Yesterday .... trace
Share this article