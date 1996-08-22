AREA IS 89TH MOST-AFFORDABLE HOUSING MARKET

Buffalo, which earlier this decade lost its mantle as one of the most affordable housing areas in the country, is slowly regaining some of its lost sheen.

For the second consecutive three-month period, the Buffalo metropolitan area has jumped up the affordability list compiled each quarter by the National Association of Home Builders, mostly because of a drop in housing prices.

The Buffalo-Niagara Falls area was the 89th most-affordable market in the country -- up from 113th position in the first quarter. A total of 425,000 sales of new and existing homes in 181 markets nationwide were surveyed.

The home builders group found that 68.9 percent of all homes sold locally during April, May and June were within reach of households earning the area's median income of $40,900. During the first quarter, 68.1 percent of all homes sold in the area were purchasable by households earning the $40,900 median.

The area's affordability low point was recorded in the fourth quarter of last year, when just 62.9 percent of area homes were within reach of households earning the $39,000 median income. Buffalo then ranked as the 123rd most-affordable metro area.

Buffalo's dramatic jump in the rankings was fueled by one substantial change since March: a steep drop in the median price of homes sold, to $85,000 from $96,000.

"If you look at the ML (multiple-listing) book, it is very healthy with inventory," said Joseph McIvor, executive vice president of the Niagara Frontier Builders Association. "It is a buyer's market, which forces prices down. You have a lot of inventory and what is sold is very well negotiated."

McIvor said the markets nationwide that have very attractive pricing often are also burdened with weak economies. "Sadly, that's often the case," he said.

Buffalo remains the third most-expensive area in

the state, trailing only Nassau-Suffolk County (ranked 115th nationally), and New York City (ranked 169th).

Utica took top honors as both the state's and the Northeast region's most-affordable market,with an 84.9 score. The metro area, which is facing extreme financial pressures, also was the fourth most-affordable market nationwide.

Elsewhere across the state, Binghamton ranked sixth nationally and third in the state; Syracuse, 26th nationally and fifth regionally; Rochester, 56th nationally and 11th regionally; and Albany-Schenectady-Troy, 62nd nationally and 13th regionally.

Kansas City and Minneapolis-St. Paul were the only cities with populations of more than 1 million to make the list of 25 most affordable areas.

As usual, the list of the 25 least affordable cities was loaded with big cities, including San Francisco, which was the least affordable of all.

The affordability of most housing markets worsened during the second quarter as 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages moved above 8 percent, said association President Randy Smith, a Walnut Creek, Calif., builder.

"Still, affordability is almost always better in smaller cities and towns like Rockford, Ill.," he added.

Rockford, a city of 140,000 northwest of Chicago, topped the Home Builders Housing Opportunity Index, replacing nearby Racine, Wis., which dropped to a tie with Lincoln, Neb., for the 17th spot. Elkhart, Ind., and Des Moines, Iowa, were second and third.

The index measures the proportion of homes sold in a specific market that a family earning the median income in that market could afford to buy. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of the incomes are more and half are less. The index also takes into consideration differences in property tax and insurance rates in each community.