MEATLOAF DELICIOUS HOT OR COLD

The secret ingredient in this flavorful and succulent meatloaf is the cottage cheese, because it retains the moisture during baking. It's a wonderful summer recipe in that it pairs perfectly with all of the fabulous fresh fruits available this time of the year, and it is delicious served hot or cold. Leftover meatloaf is great for sandwiches and a tasty addition to cold salads or hot casserole dishes. It can also be used in pasta sauces, pizza toppings and omelets.

MOIST TURKEY MEATLOAF

1pound ground turkey breast

1/2 large onion, finely chopped ( 2/3 cup)

3pieces white bread made into soft crumbs in blender (1 1/2 cups)

1/3 cup non-fat egg substitute

1/4 cup white wine OR apple juice

2teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 teaspoons dried thyme, crushed, divided use

1garlic clove, pressed or minced

2teaspoons minced fresh lemon rind, divided use

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 1 percent low-fat cottage cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with non-stick vegetable cooking spray and set aside.

Combine the ground turkey, onion, bread crumbs, egg substitute, wine or juice, olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the thyme, the garlic, 1 teaspoon of the lemon rind and the salt in a large mixing bowl; mix well. In another bowl, combine the cottage cheese, remaining 1/4 teaspoon thyme and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon rind and mix well.

Place half of the turkey mixture in the bottom of the loaf pan and press out evenly. Spoon the cottage cheese mixture on top of the turkey and spread out evenly. Cover with the remaining turkey mixture.

Place the meatloaf in the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour. Allow to rest 10 minutes before slicing. Makes 6 servings. Each serving contains approximately 166 calories; 38 milligrams cholesterol; 4 grams fat; 414 milligrams sodium; 23 grams protein; 10 grams carbohydrates.